FRIDAY’S ROUNDUPS

SWAC

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 71, SOUTHERN 65

Martaveous McKnight scored 28 points and had a team-high 8 rebounds to lead the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff to a victory over Southern University in the semifinals of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament at the Delmar Center in Houston.

After a slow start, UAPB took a 5-4 lead with 11:54 left in the first half on a layup by Trent Steen. The lead grew to 10-4, but was trimmed to 10-7 with 10:52 remaining after Torrey Mayo hit a free throw. McKnight hit a three-pointer with 7:39 left in the half to give the Golden Lions a 19-11 lead, but the Jaguars went on an 11-2 run over the next three minutes to retake the lead at 22-21.

Southern had a seven-point lead at 30-23 with 50 seconds left in the half after a layup by Emanuel Sheperd, but it settled for a 30-27 halftime lead after Charles Jackson hit three free throws with seven seconds left in the first half for UAPB.

McKnight took over for UAPB in the second half, scoring 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor and hitting 5 of 6 free throws as the Golden Lions outscored the Jaguars 44-35. McKnight's jumper with 14:32 remaining gave UAPB a 40-39 lead, but Southern responded and led by as many as five points before a Travon Harper layup tied the game at 55-55 with 6:04 left. McKnight hit a layup with 4:48 left to give the Golden Lions the lead for good at 57-55, and that lead grew to nine points twice in the second half.

Harper finished with 23 points for UAPB, which will face either Prairie View A&M or Texas Southern in today's championship game at 4 p.m. The Golden Lions won despite being outrebounded 31-26, as well as having deficits in points off turnovers (16-13), second-chance points (16-6) and points off the bench (13-6).

SOUTHLAND WOMEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 54, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 41

Taylor Baudoin scored 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the floor and grabbed 11 rebounds Friday to lead the University of Central Arkansas over Abilene Christian in the second round of the Southland Conference Tournament at the Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas.

UCA (21-9) jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first three minutes of the game, but Abilene Christian (16-14) used a 5-0 run over the next two minutes to trim the lead to 10-8. The Sugar Bears closed the quarter on a 7-2 run to take a 17-10 lead.

Baudoin took over in the second quarter, scoring 11 of her 13 first-half points. That helped Central Arkansas build a 12-point lead midway through the quarter, and the Sugar Bears held a 28-19 halftime lead.

UCA maintained control in the second half. Abilene Christian cut the lead to five at 31-26 after a three-pointer from Breanna Wright with 6:44 left in the third quarter, but the Wildcats could get no closer.

Kierra Jordan had 14 points and 7 rebounds for UCA, which shot 41.3 percent (19 of 46) from the floor and hit 12 of 18 free throws. Wright led the way for Abilene Christian with 19 points, but she also had 7 of the Wildcats' 20 turnovers. Sara Williamson added 13 points and 8 rebounds for Abilene Christian, which shot 32.6 percent (14 of 43) from the floor and hit 10 of 14 free throws.

Central Arkansas advances to play Stephen F. Austin in today's second semifinal game at 3:30 p.m.

Sports on 03/10/2018