What Chad Morris said about Arkansas' first spring scrimmage

— Arkansas coach Chad Morris recaps Arkansas' first scrimmage of spring ball:

Chad Morris

-Today was all about competing and I think you saw that in all avenues. I thought we got tired early, but pleased with how they closed practice. Morris called the end of practice "promising."

-"We're consistently inconsistent at quarterback right now."

-Maleek Williams and Chase Hayden ran really hard. We've got to get better in pass protection with TJ Hammonds. He's got to be able to stand in there against the rush and protect the quarterback.

-Tyson Morris did a couple of good things at receiver. He needs to finish through the goalline. Tobias Enlow made a couple of great plays at receiver as well. La'Michael Pettway impressed Morris with his blocking and was able to spring a couple of runs.

-Trying to find the right five guys on the offensive line. Hjalte Froholdt is in charge up front and Ty Clary has done some good things. Kirby Adcock was sick, but battled through practice today.

-The defense brought a lot of pressure today. Sosa Agim is a guy who's motor runs high. The defensive line is doing some good things. Randy Ramsey is "freaky athletic. He's extremely difficult to block as he comes off that edge."

-Kamren Curl has just continued to show up the last few days. He played corner last year, moved to safety this spring and he feels at home. He's been able to make some plays.

-We're starting with seniority at the quarterback spot. Ty is doing some really good things. Cole has too. Morris wanted to make the quarterbacks live, but he says they're not there just yet. That group is competing. We've got to get Cole playing faster in terms of his urgency.

-Jamario Bell comes in with a great attitude and an eagerness about him and it showed today. Bell had three sacks today. Morris said he needs to really come on on the line. He can be a great addition to this team.

-You have to be able to pass protect on any level. We can't put TJ or anyone else in there if we know there's a weakness there. TJ is carrying the ball well, running hard. Morris said he's really excited about him.

-The offense saw a lot of pressures today. John Chavis brought some pressure today and the offense definitely felt it.

-Connor Limpert finished 7 for 7 on field goals.