White House rejects criticism of Trump-N. Korean summit

WASHINGTON -- The White House on Friday tried to swat away criticism that the U.S. is getting nothing in exchange for agreeing to a face-to-face summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said North Korea has made promises to denuclearize, stop its nuclear and missile testing, and allow joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises. But questions remained over exactly what North Korea means by "denuclearize" and what the U.S. might be risking with a highly publicized summit that will build up Kim's stature among world leaders.

"Let's not forget that the North Koreans did promise something," Sanders said, responding to a reporter's question about why Trump agreed to a meeting -- unprecedented between leaders of the two nations -- without preconditions.

She added: "We are not going to have this meeting take place until we see concrete actions that match the words and the rhetoric of North Korea."

Still, the White House indicated that planning for the meeting was fully on track.

[NUCLEAR NORTH KOREA: Maps, data on country’s nuclear program]

The previous night's announcement of the summit marked a turnaround after a year of escalating tensions and insults between the two leaders. A personal meeting was all but unthinkable while Trump was being dismissed as a "senile dotard" and the North Korean "rocket man" was snapping off weapons tests in his quest for a nuclear arsenal that could threaten the U.S. mainland.

North Korea's capabilities are indeed close to posing a direct atomic threat to the U.S. And the wider world has grown fearful of a resumption of the Korean War that ended in 1953 without a peace treaty.

The prospect of the first U.S.-North Korea summit has allayed those fears somewhat. The European Union, Russia and China -- whose leader spoke by phone with Trump on Friday -- have all welcomed the move.

North Korea's government has yet to formally comment on its invitation to Trump. South Korea said the president agreed to meet Kim by May, but Sanders said Friday that no time and place had been set -- a refrain Trump repeated in a Friday night tweet. Meanwhile Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, speaking to reporters traveling with him on a trip to Africa, said talks between Trump and Kim should happen within weeks.

Trump said in his tweet: "The deal with North Korea is very much in the making and will be, if completed, a very good one for the World. Time and place to be determined."

The North's openness to denuclearization and desisting from weapons tests were relayed to Trump by South Korean officials who had met with Kim on Monday and took his summit invitation to the White House. Trump discussed the offer with top aides Thursday. Some expressed their reservations but ultimately supported the president's decision to accept it, according to U.S. officials who were briefed on the talks and requested anonymity to discuss them.

Tillerson on Friday drew a fine line between talks and negotiations with North Korea, suggesting large differences in expectations for both. He also repeated his assessment that possible complex negotiations may be a long time coming.

"My comments have been that the conditions are not right for negotiations," Tillerson said in Djibouti. Tillerson has made this assertion frequently in recent months as he traveled the world seeking to enlist nations in the administration's "maximum pressure" campaign of sanctions against Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile programs.

He did not, however, elaborate on the distinction between talks and negotiations, other than saying people "struggle" with the difference.

Tillerson said the administration has for some time been receptive to the idea of holding face-to-face talks with Kim.

"In the president's judgment, that time has arrived now," Tillerson said.

CAUTION URGED

Some lawmakers and foreign policy experts voiced skepticism about the wisdom of agreeing to a summit without preparations by lower-level officials, particularly given the lack of trust between the two sides.

North Korea is also holding three American citizens for what Washington views as political reasons.

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first year]

"A presidential visit is really the highest coin in the realm in diplomacy circles," said Bruce Klingner, a Korea expert at the conservative-leaning Heritage Foundation, adding that Trump "seemed to spend it without getting anything in return, not even the release of the three U.S. captives."

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., noted the frayed relationship between the U.S. and North Korea and expressed tepid optimism that a summit could pave the way to peace.

"But we must remain deeply skeptical of North Korea's intentions and under no circumstances should the United States and our allies grant unilateral concessions," Cotton said in a statement.

Some say Trump could be setting himself up for failure amid doubts over whether Kim has any intention to relinquish a formidable atomic arsenal that he has made central to his personal stature and North Korea's standing in the world. Kim would also boost his own standing by becoming the first of the three hereditary leaders of North Korea to sit down with an American president.

Evans Revere, a former senior State Department official experienced in negotiating with North Korea, warned that there is a disconnect between how the North and the U.S. describe "denuclearization" of the divided Korean Peninsula. For the U.S., it refers to North Korea giving up its nukes; for North Korea, it also means removing the threat of American forces in South Korea and the nuclear deterrent with which the U.S. protects its allies in the region.

"The fundamental definition of denuclearization is quite different between Washington and Pyongyang," Revere said, noting that as recently as Jan. 1, Kim had vigorously reaffirmed the importance of nukes for North Korea's security. He said that misunderstandings at a summit could lead to "recrimination and anger" and even military action if Trump were embarrassed by failure.

"There is good reason to talk, but only if we are talking about something that is worth doing and that could be reasonably verified," said former Defense Secretary William Perry, who dealt with North Korea during President Bill Clinton's administration. "Otherwise we are setting ourselves up for a major diplomatic failure."

Many of Trump's supporters, meanwhile, presented the meeting as a breakthrough and reveled in the tempered praise of Democrats who have long advocated for direct talks with North Korea and an approach to the country that doesn't involve a pre-emptive strike.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, the White House press secretary's father, feigned a Twitter heart attack: "Pray for me! I'm being rushed to the Cardiac Unit right now. I just heard a CNN contributor actually admit that realDonaldTrump and his policies get credit for the historic North Korea breakthrough. I hope I get to ER in time!"

Basketball star Dennis Rodman, who has visited North Korea, cheered Trump's move. Rodman told The Washington Post that Trump was "on the way to a historical meeting no U.S. president has ever done" and said he looked forward to bringing "more basketball diplomacy to North Korea in the upcoming months." He asked Trump to send his regards to Kim and his family.

The White House maintains that Kim has been compelled to reach out for presidential-level talks because of Trump's policy of "maximum pressure."

"North Korea's desire to meet to discuss denuclearization -- while suspending all ballistic-missile and nuclear testing -- is evidence that President Trump's strategy to isolate the Kim regime is working," Vice President Mike Pence, who has visited the region, said Friday in a statement.

However, other presidents have lodged economic sanctions against North Korea, as Trump has. And the North has made a habit of reaching out after raising fears during previous crises, with offers of dialogue meant to win aid and concessions. Some analysts speculated that the North is trying to peel Washington away from its ally Seoul, weaken crippling sanctions and buy time for nuclear development. The North has also, according to the U.S., repeatedly cheated on past nuclear deals.

Without question, experts say, the North wants a peace treaty to end the technically still-active Korean War and drive all U.S. troops from the Korean Peninsula, removing what it says is a hostile encirclement of its territory by Washington and Seoul.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Pennington, Foster Klug, Darlene Superville, Matthew Lee, Zeke Miller, Jill Colvin, Tracy Brown and Kim Tong-hyung of The Associated Press and by Carol Morello and Paul Sonne of The Washington Post.

A Section on 03/10/2018