AT THE POST

DAY 34 of 57

SATURDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 17,000

SATURDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $4,145,999

SATURDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $948,521

SATURDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,197,478

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Laurel Park, 12:10 p.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 1 p.m.; Santa Anita, 1:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:15 p.m.

SATURDAY'S STARS

Ricardo Santana, who leads the jockey standings with 35 victories in 173 starts, won twice to extend his lead by 10 victories over David Cabrera. Santana won the Hot Springs Stakes with Whitmore ($4.80) and the seventh race, guiding Tap Master ($6.40) to a 1/2-length victory over Nottoway. Tap Master's winning time in the 6-furlong race was 1:10.56.

Trainer Brad Cox, who is in third place in the trainer standings with 19 victories in 64 starts, won the first race with Sevier ($11), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.21. He also won the fifth race with Husky Clipper ($81.80), covering 1 3/16 miles in 1:57.48 in a 1/2-length victory over Paganol.

Steve Asmussen, who leads the trainer standings with 21 victories in 116 starts, won the seventh race with Tap Master.

MARTINI GLASS READY FOR AZERI

The rags-to-riches story of multiple stakes winner Martini Glass is scheduled to continue in the $350,000 Azeri Stakes for older fillies and mares Saturday at Oaklawn, co-owner/trainer Keith Nations said Thursday afternoon.

Martini Glass had been under consideration for the $225,000 Hillsborough Stakes a 1 1/8-mile grass race Saturday at Tampa Bay Downs, before Nations opted for the 1 1/16-mile Azeri, the final major local prep for the $700,000 Apple Blossom Handicap on April 13.

"The dirt versus turf obviously mattered," Nations said. "The Hillsborough came up really tough. There's just not one or two horses. There's four or five horses that can really run in there. Not that there won't be in the Azeri, but it is a surface that I think she's a little better on."

Claimed out of a career debut victory for $16,000 in February 2016 at Tampa Bay Downs, Martini Glass has a 9-5-2 record from 22 starts and earnings of $653,675. She finished second to champion Songbird in last year's $750,000 Delaware Handicap at Delaware Park and second in the $500,000 Spinster Stake last year at Keeneland.

Martini Glass is coming off a dirt victory in her last start, the $200,000 Royal Delta Stakes on Feb. 19 at Gulfstream Park, under Paco Lopez, who will have the mount for the Azeri, Nations said.

Martini Glass worked a half-mile in :47.20 Friday at Tampa Bay Downs.

Also scheduled to run in the Azeri are defending champion Streamline, multiple Oaklawn stakes winner Terra Promessa, Sandy's Surprise and Tiger Moth, winner of the $400,000 Houston Ladies Classic on Jan. 28 at Sam Houston in her last start. Martini Glass finished third in the race.

Sandy's Surprise, fourth in the Houston Ladies Classic, worked 5 furlongs in :59.40 before the renovation break Saturday morning for trainer Doug O'Neill, who said in a text that the 4-year-old daughter of Drosselmeyer was headed for the Azeri.

Nominations to the Azeri closed Friday, with post positions to be drawn Wednesday.

Nations' only Oaklawn starter, Morning Fire, finished fourth in the $150,000 Bachelor Stakes for 3-year-old sprinters in 2016.

In addition to the Azeri, the March 17 card will feature the $900,000 Rebel Stakes for 3-year-olds and the $300,000 Essex Handicap for older horses.

V IS FOR VICTORY

A second career triple last Sunday, followed by a fourth consecutive victory Thursday, has propelled Tom Van Berg near the top 10 in the trainer standings.

Van Berg, 49, became a trainer of record for the first time in a decade at this year's Oaklawn meeting following the death of his father, Hall of Fame trainer Jack Van Berg, in December.

Tom Van Berg's three winners Sunday were Single Gem ($8.80) for $40,000 maiden claimers in the sixth race, Chief of Staff ($15.40) for older $16,000 claimers in the seventh race and Silver Turns Gold ($8.60) for $12,500 maiden claimers in the ninth race.

"The tough thing about the meet we had prior to that day, I mean it's still tough, but it always seems like you're not in the exact, perfect spot," Van Berg said Saturday morning. "You want to run a horse for [$20,000] and you have to run for [$30,000]. You want to run a horse for [$16,000] and you have to run for [$20,000] and somebody's dropping. It's hard to get the exact spot. That day, we had pretty much all the horses ... we had them in the right spots."

Van Berg stretched his winning streak to four when multiple stakes winner Prime Engine ($10) captured Thursday's fifth race for older $50,000 claimers at 1 1/16 miles.

The recent surge has pushed Van Berg into a tie for 13th in the standings, with six victories from 46 starts. He said he has 28 horses under his care.

"I would love to be able to get two more starts in each one here, but we'll see," Van Berg said with a laugh. "It just depends on the races that come up and if they fit it and we can find spots for them. Right now, we're in a pretty good spot. They're all fit, they're all in racing shape and going forward we just have to see if we can find the right spots for them."

Van Berg's first triple was Jan. 11, 2003, at Turfway Park, according to Equibase, racing's official data gathering organization. Van Berg has 164 career victories, including nine at Oaklawn. He won three races at the 2004 meeting, highlighted by Sonic West's victory in the $100,000 Razorback Handicap for older horses.

Van Berg, who saddled his first winner in 1999, quit training in 2008 to help raise his family. He eventually inherited many of his father's runners after the elder Van Berg's health began to deteriorate last year.

Jack Van Berg was Oaklawn's leading trainer in 1983 and 1984.

Information for this report was contributed by the Oaklawn media department.

