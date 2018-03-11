COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

March 11

UCA Professor on Arts & Letters

CONWAY ­­­­— University of Central Arkansas professor of creative writing John Vanderslice, along with his latest novel, The Last Days of Oscar Wilde, is featured on Arts & Letters on KUAR 89.1 FM. The show will air again at 9 p.m. today. The 30-minute episode, “Oscar Wilde: Signs, Omens, Portents and Divinations,” provides a glimpse into the notorious life of Wilde and the friends who filled his last days. Original music for the episode is by Amyjo Savannah of Hot Springs. After the broadcast, the Arts & Letters podcast may be accessed online at artsandlettersradio.org, NPR One App, iTunes, PlayerFM and the NPR Podcast page.

Romeo and Juliet

RUSSELLVILLE — Arkansas Tech University will present William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet at 2 p.m. in ATU’s Techionery Theatre, 1502 N. El Paso Ave. Tickets are $8 for general admission and $5 for those with a valid ATU identification card. Tickets will not be sold in advance. Ardith Morris, professor of communication and theater at Arkansas Tech, is directing the play. For more information, call (479) 964-0890.

March 12

Softball Teams Meeting

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will have a divisional meeting for teams competing in the summer softball league at 6:30 p.m. at the Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive. A team representative from each team needs to attend this meeting. For more information, call the Hughes Center at (479) 968-1272.

March 13

Arkansas Coding Academy Open House

CONWAY — The Arkansas Coding Academy will have an open house from 5-7 p.m. at UCA Downtown, 1105 W. Oak St. All are invited to attend, meet the staff and learn about the opportunities that coding offers. For more information, call Anita at (501) 450-1715.

Cleburne County Retired Teachers Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Retired Teachers will meet at noon at the Rustic Inn, 404 S. Seventh St. The guest speaker will be Danny Knight, vice chair of the board of the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System. Knight will share information regarding current board actions and the status of the retirement system. For more information, call Lavern Penn at (501) 206-0357.

March 13-15

Star Trek Origin Story

CONWAY — UCA Theatre will present Where No Man Has Gone Before: The Gene Roddenberry Story as a documentary devised work at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday in the University of Central Arkansas’ Black Box Theatre in the Snow Fine Arts Center 210. Directed by senior Levi Smith, the collaborative piece explores the life of Star Trek creator Roddenberry and the struggles he faced to make his visions come to fruition. All performances are free and open to the public. Tickets are not required. Admission will not be allowed once the play starts. For more information, contact Melissa Pearson at (501) 450-5092 or melissap@uca.edu.

March 13 and 27

Adult Cooking and Nutrition Classes

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library and the Urban Farming Project will offer Adult Cooking and Nutrition classes for adults at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and March 27 at the library. Participants will learn how to use produce from the garden, plus nutritious grains, to create easy, delicious, nutritious meals. Preregistration is requested by emailing sean@fcl.org. All library events are free and open to the public.

March 15

Treasure Island

CONWAY — The Conway Christian School Drama Club will present Treasure Island at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Conway Christian School Gym, 500 E. German Lane. Admission is $5. For more information, call the school at (501) 336-9067.

Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon

MAUMELLE — A Maumelle Newcomers luncheon will take place at 11 a.m. at the Maumelle Country Club. The cost is $15. Ashley Leopoulos of the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Foundation will present the program. For reservations, call Betty McBurnett at (501) 664-7196 by Monday.

Men’s Pancake Supper

MORRILTON — The Morrilton First United Methodist Church Men’s Pancake Supper will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the church’s Fellowship Hall. The community is invited. No tickets will be sold. Donations are appreciated and will be used for charitable community projects. For more information, call the church at (501) 354-4077.

March 16

Film Screening

CONWAY — The film Who Is Dayani Cristal? will be shown at 6 p.m. in the Burdick Building at the University of Central Arkansas. In this documentary, Arizona border police discover a body in the desert with a tattooed chest that reads “Dayani Cristal.” The film is in Spanish and English with English subtitles.

NARFE Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1156, will meet at 11:30 a.m. in the First Electric Cooperative Community Room, 150 Industrial Park Road. A representative from the Arkansas attorney general’s office will be the guest speaker. There will be a potluck luncheon, and all active and retired federal employees are invited to attend. For more information, call Kathy Golding at (501) 206-1375.

Catfish Supper

ST. VINCENT — Knights of Columbus Council 10908 in St. Vincent, 9 miles north of Morrilton on Arkansas 95, will have its 25th annual catfish supper at 5 p.m. The menu will also include fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw and dessert. The cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Children 4 and younger may eat free. Adult take-out meals for $10 each will be available. For more information, call (501) 354-4854.

March 17

Writing Workshop

PERRYVILLE — The Perry County Writers will present a writing workshop with award-winning author Carla Killough McClafferty from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Max Milam Library, 609 Aplin St. The author will speak on “Using Fiction Techniques No Matter What You Write —Yes, Even Nonfiction.” Snacks will be provided, but attendees may want to bring lunch. Although there is no charge, donations are welcome. To register for the workshop, email perrycountywriters@gmail.com. Following the workshop, a book signing will be held at Hidden Gallery, 106 S. Fourche Ave.

Ongoing

Student Art Competitive

CONWAY — Artist Sharon Louden, an author and educator with experience in the contemporary art world, is the juror for the University of Central Arkansas’ annual Student Art Competitive. The exhibit will be on view through Friday at UCA’s Baum Gallery. Baum Gallery exhibits are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Cheers! Art Exhibit

CLINTON — Cheers! is the North Central Arkansas Artist League’s free original art exhibit at Ozark Health Medical Center on U.S. 65 on the south side of Clinton. On display until April 23, the collection includes 50 paintings by 11 local artists. Artwork is exhibited in the hallways, both upstairs near the cafeteria and downstairs in the outpatient wing. All paintings are for sale at prices ranging from $15 to $325. A portion of each sale will benefit projects by the Hospital Auxiliary. For more information, call Joyce Hartmann, hospital exhibit coordinator, at (501) 745-6615.

Lakes, Skies and Rivers Art Exhibit

CLINTON — Choctaw artist Joyce Hartmann has a new exhibit of 17 paintings titled Lakes, Skies and Rivers at First Security Bank, 112 Volunteers Parkway. The exhibit, which features some of the local natural beauty of Arkansas water and landscapes, is open to the public during regular business hours through March 19. Hartmann’s art can be seen at www.joycehartmann.com and on Facebook.

Painting With Jim

FAIRFIELD BAY — Painting With Jim will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E. The cost is $40 per session, and all materials will be provided. Students will learn the value of color and composition with a new subject each week, starting and completing an acrylic painting in the two-hour class. For more information, contact the Fairfield Bay Education Center at (501) 884-4440 or ffbcec@artelco.com.

Jewelry-Making Classes

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library has jewelry-making classes for beginners from 6-7 p.m. each Thursday. There is no charge for the classes, but students provide their own supplies or purchase kits in class. Free minor jewelry repair will be offered by the class instructor. Bring broken or outdated costume jewelry to be repaired or updated while you wait, or bring broken jewelry or loose beads to trade for a piece of new jewelry. For more information, email cardsandjewelry@gmail.com or call the library at (501) 327-7482.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, takes place every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., and full games begin at 6:30. Proceeds from the event benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Mize’s class focuses on feeling good in one’s body and letting go of life’s stress while listening to music. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, especially beginners, are welcome in the class. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. Food is available.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Barnyard Bonanza

PERRYVILLE — Heifer Ranch’s Barnyard Bonanza will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during spring break, March 19-24, at the ranch, 55 Heifer Road. A $5 suggested entry fee enters a family in a drawing for a night on the ranch. Activities include photos with animals, tractor-wagon rides, international-home tours, Grass Roots Cooperative burgers, daily garden training and more. For more information, call (501) 889-5124.

Forté Handbell Quartet Concert

CONWAY — The Forté Handbell Quartet of Colorado Springs, Colorado, will present a concert at 7 p.m. March 20 at First United Methodist Church, 1610 Prince St., as part of the group’s spring tour. The concert is open to the public. There is no charge for the concert, but an offering will be taken. Forté is a Christian group, but they perform a wide variety of styles, including but not limited to Celtic, techno, pop-country, classical, contemporary Christian and new age. For more information about the church’s recital series, call the church at (501) 329-3801 or visit www.conwayfumc.org.

Book Signing and Slide Show

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present local author Tim Donar for a book signing and slide show at 7 p.m. March 20 at the library. Donar is the author of Arkansas State Parks, a book of aerial photography of all 52 Arkansas state parks. Tim will talk about drone technology and show examples, along with information, on how the book was created, the challenges with the project and photographs of the state parks. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Hungrytown Concert

CONWAY — Faulkner County favorites Hungrytown — Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson — will perform at 7 p.m. March 22 at the Faulkner County Library. This folk duo released their first CD, Hungrytown, in 2008, Any Forgotten Thing in 2011 and Further West in 2015. To listen to a sample of their music, visit hungrytown.net. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

QuickBooks Online Workshops

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present two hands-on workshops March 22 at Arkansas Tech: 9 a.m. to noon, QuickBooks Online for Beginners, for business owners and their employees with little or no experience using the cloud-based version of QuickBooks; and 1-4 p.m., QuickBooks Online Day-to-Day Basics, which includes using invoices, payments, bills, bank feeds, reports and more. Computers with internet are provided for use during each session. The cost per session is $65. Registration is required by March 21 by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events.

Drumming Experience

CONWAY — For spring break, the Faulkner County Library will present True Alisandre and Zack Lunk of R.I.P.E (Rhythmic Interactive Percussion Ensemble) for an afternoon of spontaneous drumming and musical experience at 2 p.m. March 23. All ages are welcome, no musical experience is needed, and all the instruments will be provided. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or R.I.P.E. at (501) 932-4091, email at nancy@fcl.org, or visit www.facebook.com/truemark.

Financing a Home Loan

CONWAY — Financing a Home Loan will meet from 6-8 p.m. March 29 in the University of Central Arkansas’ Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave. Participants will learn how to improve and lower their credit scores. The instructor will take them step by step through the application and loan process. For more information, call Autumn at (501) 450-3118.

Arkansas Coding Academy Open House

CONWAY — An Arkansas Coding Academy Open House will take place from 5-7 p.m. March 29 at UCA Downtown, 1105 W. Oak St. All are invited to attend, meet the staff and learn about the opportunities that coding offers. For more information, call Anita at (501) 450-1715.

The Buddy Holly Story

CONWAY — The Buddy Holly Story will come to the Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. March 29. The show, a fundraiser for the Main Stage Education Series, includes more than 20 of Holly’s greatest hits, including “That’ll Be The Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Oh Boy” and “Rave On.” Tickets are $30 to $40 for the general public and $10 for students and children. Call UCA Ticket Central at (501) 450-3265 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or toll-free in Arkansas at (866) 810-0012, or visit www.uca.edu/reynolds. For more information, contact Amanda Horton at (501) 450-3682 or ahorton@uca.edu.

Teaching Civility in Schools and the Community

CONWAY — Teaching Civility in Schools and the Community will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 31 in the University of Central Arkansas’ Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave. The workshop provides participants with strategies, methods and approaches that can be incorporated into a school’s current curriculum and can be used effectively for community organizations. For more information, call Autumn at (501) 450-3118.

Meet the Author

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present local author Danial Suits for a reading and book signing at 2 p.m. March 31. Danial is the author of Diner by the Lake; The Assignment, a young adult novel set in Arkansas; and the children’s book The Life of a Book. To find out more about Daniel Suits, visit Amazon.com. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Creating Butterfly Landscapes

FAIRFIELD BAY — Ruth Andre will give a presentation on creating butterfly landscapes from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 2 at the Indian Hills Club/Little Red Restaurant. Andre will talk about how to cultivate a garden to be butterfly-friendly. The event is free, and purchase of lunch is optional. For more information, contact the Fairfield Bay Education Center at (501) 884-4440 or ffbcec@artelco.com.

Sacred Heart Catholic School Bazaar

MORRILTON — The Sacred Heart Catholic School Bazaar will take place June 1 and 2 at the school, 106 N. St. Joseph St. The traditional spaghetti/sausage and turkey/dressing dinner will be served from 5-8 p.m. June 2 in the school gym, with carry-out dinners available. Various activities will be available for all ages on both nights, including a midway featuring kiddie land games, bingo, a ham and bacon stand, and a silent auction. This year’s grand prize for the raffle is a 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport, with the drawing set for the evening of June 2. For more information, call the school at (501) 354-8113 or visit www.sacredheartmorrilton.org.

