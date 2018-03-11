COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

March 11

STARS Meeting

CABOT — STARS, (Small Town Amateur Radio Service), a ham-radio group, will meet at 1:30 p.m. at Criswell Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. Testing will be available. For more information, contact Gordon Miller at gmiller266@gmail.com.

March 12

Independent Tea Party of White County Meeting

SEARCY — The Independent Tea Party of White County will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Western Sizzlin, 3210 E. Race Ave. Rose Mims with Arkansas Right to Life will be the guest speaker. For more information, call (501) 322-3196.

March 13

Sons of the American Legion Chapter Meeting

CABOT — The Sons of the American Legion (SAL) Chapter will meet at 6 p.m. at Criswell Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. For more information, call (501) 203-5715.

Cleburne County Retired Teachers Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Retired Teachers will meet at noon at the Rustic Inn, 404 S. Seventh St. The guest speaker will be Danny Knight, vice chair of the board of the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System. Knight will share information regarding current board actions and the status of the retirement system. For more information, call Lavern Penn at (501) 206-0357.

March 14

AARP Drive Smart Course

CABOT — Cabot United Methodist Church will host an AARP Drive Smart Course from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church, 2003 S. Pine St. The instructors are Deborah Landers and Jerry Yates. The cost of the course is $15 for AARP members with an AARP ID card and $20 for nonmembers. Participants are asked to bring a sweater or jacket, as the room is usually cool. To register for the class, call Jean Davenport at (501) 843-5694.

Horticulture Brown Bag Lecture Series

SEARCY — This week’s installment of A Brown Bag Lecture Series on horticulture, presented by White County Master Gardeners, will be Raising Monarch Butterflies, by Debbie Miller. Miller’s talk will be from 12:05-12:50 p.m. at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm. Participants are asked to bring their lunch. For more information, call the White County Cooperative Extension Service at (501) 268-5394.

March 15

Newpoli Concert

SEARCY — Harding University will host Italian folk-music group Newpoli at 7 p.m. in the Administration Auditorium as the sixth performance of this year’s Arts and Life Concert Series. Tickets are $3 in advance or $5 at the door. For more information, visit www.harding.edu/concertseries or call (501) 279-4343.

Criminal Justice Industry Workshop

ASH FLAT — The Ozarka College Career Planning Services Department will conduct a Criminal Justice Industry Workshop from 10-11:30 a.m. at Ozarka-Ash Flat for current, past and prospective Ozarka criminal justice students and community members. The workshop will include panelist introductions and an open question-and-answer session and end with an opportunity for students to network with industry professionals. The goal of the event is to create awareness of the technical and soft skills students need to maximize their employability in the field of criminal justice.

ESL Information Session

ASH FLAT — Ozarka College in Ash Flat will host an English as a Second Language information session at 6 p.m. to address the educational and language needs of people in the area. The session will gauge the need for, and the interest in, ESL classes in Ash Flat and surrounding areas. Anyone interested in taking ESL classes is encouraged to attend the session. A Spanish-language translator will be available. Preregister for the free ESL information session by calling (870) 994-7273 or emailing tena.rosse@ozarka.edu.

Jeffrey Combs Portraying Poe

BEEBE — The Arkansas State University-Beebe Concert Series will present Nevermore: An Evening With Edgar Allan Poe, by stage and film actor Jeffrey Combs, at 7:30 p.m. in the Owen Center Auditorium, 910 Pecan St. Combs is known for playing multiple characters on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and other roles. General-admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, students, military personnel and educators. Purchase tickets at asub.ticketleap.com, at the Institutional Advancement office (in the Ruth Couch Building on the Beebe campus) or at the door one hour before showtime. For more information, contact Carissa Gillam at (501) 882-8957, or visit www.asub.edu.

March 16

NARFE Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1156, will meet at 11:30 a.m. in the First Electric Cooperative Community Room, 150 Industrial Park Road. A representative from the Arkansas attorney general’s office will be the guest speaker. There will be a potluck luncheon, and all active and retired federal employees are invited to attend. For more information, call Kathy Golding at (501) 206-1375.

March 17

Feed Our Vets Cabot

CABOT — Feed Our Vets Cabot will have its monthly pantry for veterans at 214 Rainbow Drive. For more information, see the organization’s Facebook page, facebook.com/feedourvetscabot.

Wind Recital

SEARCY — Nathan Stout on trombone and Mary Katherine Strachan on clarinet will give a recital at 2 p.m. in Harding University’s Reynolds Center Recital Hall. The performance is free and open to the public.

ONGOING

Living Well With Diabetes Series

SEARCY — Unity Health Family Practice Associates and the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extensive Service will provide an education series, Living Well With Diabetes, from 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays in the Unity Health Annex (the former Carder Buick Building) at the corner of Hawkins and Hartsfield drives. The sessions will include a cooking demonstration, simple meal-planning strategies, tips for diabetes management and hands-on activities and discussions. To register for upcoming sessions, call (501) 268-3232, ext. 41416.

First Electric Cooperative Scholarship

JACKSONVILLE — First Electric Cooperative is accepting applications for its scholarship program. High school seniors whose parents or guardians are First Electric members may apply for one of five $2,000 awards. Applicants must have a minimum 3.0 grade-point average through their senior year of high school and, upon graduation, be a full-time student at an accredit­ed institute of higher learning in Arkansas. Applications, due April 2, are available under the “Community” tab at www.firstelectric.coop and at any First Electric office. For more information, call (800) 489-7405 or visit www.facebook.com/FirstElectric.

2018 Electric Cooperative Youth Tour

JACKSONVILLE — First Electric Cooperative is accepting applications for its 2018 Electric Cooperative Youth Tour to the nation’s capital. High school juniors whose parents or guardians are First Electric members may apply for the Youth Tour, an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., on June 8-14. Applications, due Friday, are available under the “Community” tab at www.firstelectric.coop and at any First Electric office. For more information, call (800) 489-7405 or visit www.facebook.com/FirstElectric.

Free Tax-Preparation Services

JACKSONVILLE — Residents in the Three Rivers Edition coverage area can receive free tax-preparation assistance from the Central Arkansas Development Council. Help is available at the city of Jacksonville, 109 S. Second St., by appointment. Call (501) 982-0026. Assistance is also provided at the Esther D. Nixon Library, 703 W. Main St.

in Jacksonville. Walk-ins are welcome from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, March 17 and 24; and April 7. For more information, call the CADC at (501) 315-1121. People who make under $54,000 may also self-prepare their taxes at myfreetaxes.com.

Art Exhibit

SEARCY — The Stevens Art Gallery at Harding University will feature a photography exhibit with work by Eleanor Hamby on March 26 through April 20. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The exhibit is free.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club now meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. Lions are “the knights for the blind and visually impaired,” providing service for those with sight ailments and hearing issues. Lions are also actively involved in service for hunger relief, youth outreach, the environment, pediatric cancer, diabetes awareness and disaster relief. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. Nearly 8,600 meals were served in 2017. More volunteers are needed. For more information or to volunteer, call (501) 843-3797.

Free Chair Yoga Classes

MELBOURNE — The Ozarka College Continuing Education program is offering free chair yoga classes at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through April 25 in Room C106 of the John E. Miller Education Complex. Each class, led by Deltha Sharp, lasts approximately 30 minutes. Participants are welcome to bring their own blocks, straps, blankets, etc.; however, there will be a few of each available at class. Preregistration is required. For more information or to register, contact Fay Mitchell at (870) 368-2005 or fay.mitchell@ozarka.edu.

Jacksonville Sertoma Club Meeting

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Sertoma Club meets at noon every Wednesday at the Southern Oaks Country Club, 701 Foxwood Drive. The Sertoma Club raises money for hearing aids and for scholarships for local high school seniors, including seniors from the Arkansas School for the Deaf in Little Rock.

Shepherd’s Center Wednesday Activities

BEEBE — Seniors participate in classes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. The classes include quilting, art, jewelry making, scrapbooking, card making, genealogy, beginning computers, Bible discussions and bridge. At special times, cake decorating, holiday food preparation and ethnic food classes are offered, and in the spring, American Sign Language and gardening. Lunch is a potluck served to all who attend, whether or not they bring a dish.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Upcoming

Spring Sing

SEARCY — Harding University will present its 45th annual Spring Sing, Heroes and Villains. The shows are at 7 p.m. March 29 and 30 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 31 in Harding’s Benson Auditorium. Tickets are available for $15 or $18 at www.hardingtickets.com.

Children’s Theater Troupe

SEARCY — The Pied Pipers, Harding University’s improvisational children’s theater troupe, will perform at 11 a.m. March 31 in Harding’s Ulrey Performing Arts Center. Admission is free, and all ages are welcome.

Chorus Concert

SEARCY — The Harding University Chorus will present its annual spring concert at 11 a.m. March. 31 in Harding’s Administration Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public.

Ozarka College Foundation Spring Gala

MELBOURNE — The Ozarka College Foundation will host its annual spring gala, The Bridge to Opportunity, at 6 p.m. April 5 in the Student Services Center at Ozarka College, 218 College Drive. The gala will feature a gourmet dinner catered by 109 Main and a live auction with an item donated by Sissy’s Log Cabin. Proceeds from the gala will support the foundation’s effort to provide resources for Ozarka students. Sponsorships are available, and individual tickets are $75. For more information or to reserve a table, call Suellen or Angela in Ozarka College’s advancement office at (870) 368-2059.

Cabot Litter Pickup

CABOT — Volunteers are needed for Cabot’s annual spring litter-pickup campaign from 9 a.m. to noon April 14, sponsored by Cabot City Beautiful in conjunction with the Great American Cleanup. Individuals, businesses and community groups are encouraged to participate in the effort. Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. in the Cabot School District’s Administrative Building parking lot, 602 N. Lincoln St. to check in. Orange safety vests and garbage bags will be provided. Volunteers will meet back at the parking lot at noon for free food and drinks. For more information, contact the Cabot Clean-Up Committee at (501) 920-2122 or cabotbeautiful@yahoo.com.

Ladies Night Out

BEEBE — Beebe Nazarene Church will present a Ladies Night Out from noon to 6 p.m. April 21 at the church, 104 Campground Road. The event is free and open to the public, and door prizes will be given out. Proceeds from the event will help sponsor women for their annual retreat in the fall. Vendors are needed for the Ladies Night Out. For more information on becoming a vendor, call Linda Ballard at (501) 239-0825.

Creating Butterfly Landscapes

FAIRFIELD BAY — Ruth Andre will give a presentation on creating butterfly landscapes from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 2 at the Indian Hills Club/Little Red Restaurant. Andre will talk about how to cultivate a garden to be butterfly-friendly. The event is free, and purchase of lunch is optional. For more information, contact the Fairfield Bay Education Center at (501) 884-4440 or ffbcec@artelco.com.

