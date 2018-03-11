COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

March 11

Beauty & the Bride

HOT SPRINGS — Beauty and the Bride, the Hot Springs Bridal Expo, will take place from 1-4 p.m. at Hotel Hot Springs. Admission is $10 per person. The event is sponsored by Garvan Woodland Gardens, Signature Events, Arkansas Bride and Hotel Hot Springs. For more information, visit garvangardens.org.

Celtic Spring Concert

HOT SPRINGS — The Muses Celtic Spring Concert will be at 3 p.m. in Anthony Chapel at Garvan Woodland Gardens. Advance tickets are $35 each. For more information, visit themusesproject.org.

HSU Symphony Band Concert

ARKADELPHIA — The Henderson State University Symphony Band, under the direction of Shaun Popp, will present its first concert of the spring semester at 3 p.m. in Arkansas Hall. The program, titled Legacies, will feature the music of Alfred Reed, Percy Grainger, J.S. Bach, Leroy Anderson, John Philip Sousa and David Maslanka. The concert is free and open to the public. It can be viewed via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/HSUBand.

March 12

Senior Vocal Recital

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University will host Michael Pere in his senior vocal recital at 7:30 p.m. in McBeth Recital Hall in the Mabee Fine Arts Center. The recital is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5208.

HSU Concert Band Performance

ARKADELPHIA — The Henderson State University Concert Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. in Arkansas Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 230-5348.

March 13

Ouachita Symphonic Band Concert

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Symphonic Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Jones Performing Arts Center. The concert is free and open to the public. Heather Thayer, assistant professor of music, will be featured on horn in “Air Poétique for Horn and Band,” by Ted Huggens. For more information, contact the School of Fine Arts at (870) 245-5129.

March 15

Arkadelphia Chamber Annual Banquet

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkadelphia Regional Economic Development Alliance and Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet, presented by Citizens Bank, will be Thursday in the Martin B. Garrison Activity and Conference Center Grand Ballroom at Henderson State University. The event will begin with dinner at 6 p.m., and Shannon Newton, president of the Arkansas Trucking Association, will be the keynote speaker. The public is invited. Tickets are $40 each or $350 for a table. To reserve a seat, call (870) 246-5542 or email ashlee@arkadelphiaalliance.com.

Photography Exhibit Reception

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkadelphia Arts Center will present a reception for Punto De Vista, a Henderson State University Advanced Photography Student Exhibition, at 4:30 p.m. at 625 Main St. The reception is open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-7982.

Jazz Band Concert

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s Division of Music will present its Ouachita Jazz Band in concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Jones Performing Arts Center. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5137.

March 16

Musical Theater Recital

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s Division of Music will host Dylan Blackwood in his sophomore musical-theater recital at 11 a.m. in McBeth Recital Hall in OBU’s Mabee Fine Arts Center. The recital is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5129.

Ongoing

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Speechcraft Workshop

BENTON — The Saline County Toastmasters will sponsor a six-session Speechcraft workshop at noon Thursdays, March 15 through April 19, at Parkview United Methodist Church, 514 N. Border St. For more information, call (501) 317-6129.

Sources of Evangelical Spirituality Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Department of Visual Arts is hosting guest artist Matt Smith, assistant professor of art at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, in an exhibit titled Sources of Evangelical Spirituality through March 28 in the second-floor Rosemary Gossett Adams Gallery of Ouachita’s Moses-Provine Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact Donnie Copeland at copelandd@obu.edu or (870) 245-5559.

Photography Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Punto De Vista, a Henderson State University Advanced Photography Student Exhibition, will be on display Tuesday through March 30 at the Arkadelphia Arts Center. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 403-8216.

Merry Mixers Dance Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Merry Mixers Dance Club dances to live music the third Saturday of each month at the Coronado Community Center. There is something for everyone, including ballroom, swing, Latin, rock and country music. Dancers are asked to bring their own snacks, and there is a cash bar. At each dance, a lesson is held at 7 p.m., with dancing from 7:30-10 p.m. Dances are $10 per person. Club members receive a discount. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

HOT SPRINGS — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets at 2:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at The Atrium at Serenity Pointe, 2803 Albert Pike Road. For more information, call (501) 844-5161.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Upcoming

Community Blood Drive

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkansas Blood Institute will have a blood drive from 2-5:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 107 N. Ninth St. Refreshments and T-shirts will be provided to all donors. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit arkbi.org.

