Gunman report outside central Arkansas school leads to 3 teens' arrest

Three teens were each charged with a count of aggravated assault and a count of communicating a false alarm Friday evening after a student reported being approached in the Maumelle High School parking lot by a masked gunman, police said.

Two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old were taken into custody earlier Friday by Maumelle police after a Maumelle High student said he was confronted about noon in the school parking lot by someone wearing a mask and holding a handgun.

The police responded and put the school at 100 Victory Lane on lockdown -- holding students in place in locked classrooms -- as a preventive measure, Capt. Jim Hansard said.

The two 17-year-olds were taken into custody at the school. An 18-year-old man was apprehended at an off-campus residence, where police recovered what they believed to be the gun used in the incident -- a BB gun.

All three are students at the school, Hansard said.

No shots were fired, and no one was hurt, Hansard said.

Deborah Roush, a spokesman for the Pulaski County Special School District, said the district communicated with parents via phone when authorized to do so.

"We never want anything like this to happen, but the students and parents were very helpful in making sure that everything went as well as it could. Teachers, too," Roush said, adding that the Maumelle Police Department response to the campus was immediate.

The teens were to be transported to the Pulaski County jail. Police didn't release the names of the three students.

Metro on 03/11/2018