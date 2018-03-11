Home / Latest News /
Little Rock police investigate late morning shooting
This article was published today at 4:00 p.m.
Little Rock police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left one person wounded, according to a department spokesman.
The shooting occurred in the late morning near the intersection of Lewis and west 23rd streets in Little Rock, said police spokesman Officer Steve Moore.
The male victim was shot in the arm but did not have life-threatening injures, Moore reported. Moore said he did not have information on the victim's age as of early Sunday afternoon.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock police investigate late morning shooting
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.