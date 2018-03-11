Promising 2020 prospect enjoys Arkansas trip

Sophomore tight end and linebacker Jamal Ligon doesn’t have a scholarship offer now, but that’s surely to change in the near future.

Ligon, 6-3, 240 pounds of Tyler Lee High School in Texas is an athletic prospect with a good burst of speed that plays physical. He visited the Hogs on Saturday.

“The visit itself was unbelievable, the facilities are nice, and it looks as though that they will develop you as a football player and a man,” Ligon said.

Watching the scrimmage and talking to Coach Chad Morris were the highlights of his trip.

“My favorite part was by far the scrimmage,” said Ligon, who has also visited Texas and Oklahoma State “Getting to see how the coaches and players interact with each other was a sight to see and Arkansas definitely has something in store for the SEC. Another part that I enjoyed very much was getting to hear Coach Morris talk. You can tell that he’s genuine and cares about the boys and their futures which ultimately pulls me.

“You can just feel the heartfelt words and his body language. You can tell when someone actually loves what they do.”

Ligon recorded 9 receptions for 107 yards and 3 touchdowns this past season. The Hogs received the commitment of offensive lineman Beaux Limmer also from Tyler Lee on Thursday and associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor, who recruits east Texas, is pursuing Ligon too.

“I’ve been knowing Coach Traylor since last year and one thing I absolutely love about him is that he keeps it 100 percent,” Ligon said. “He’s also an east Texas native, so I’m sure that has a lot to do with it.”

Ligon’s ability to play multiple positions is attractive to college colleges.

“I’m prepared to play any position I’m recruited for, but I’ll just never lose my love for playing tight end,” he said.