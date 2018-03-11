Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1 percent)

MEET 102-308 (33.1 percent)

LEE'S LOCK Good Move in the sixth

BEST BET Heidi's Wish in the seventh

LONG SHOT Sword of David in the fourth

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $16,000

**HANFUL OF STRIPES was unable to turn back the late-runners in a competitive third-place finish. The speedy gelding was claimed by a sharp claiming stable and likely wins with his best effort. SOPHISTICATEDBLING has pressed the pace in consecutive second-place finishes at this claiming condition, and he moving from an inside to outside post may help. ITER is moving up one condition following a determined victory, and his late run is well suited in a field with plenty of early speed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Handful of Stripes;Eramia;Broberg;4-1

8 Sophisticatedbling;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

7 Iter;Felix;Mason;5-2

1 Sindys Luck;Canchari;Diodoro;10-1

3 Hugh B.;Prescott;Sims 6-1

5 Oso Ready;Vazquez;Garcia;6-1

2 Ready Aim;Sanjur;Contreras;8-1

4 Reckling;Loveberry;Milligan;10-1

2 Purse $23,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $12,500

***NORTH OF EDEN was caught inside the final yards by a heavily favored late-running winner in his Oaklawn debut, and she was a 4-length winner just two back when ridden by today's rider Jon Court. HOLDTHATLOVE finished her 2017 campaign with an 8-length win against non-winners-of-two claimers at Prairie, and she appears to be training smartly for her return. ABBY IN PINK is back at the price of her most recent winning effort, and she picks up a top rider after a useful sprint tune-up.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1a North of Eden;Court;Wiggins;7-2

8 Holdthatlove;Birzer;Chleborad;5-2

6 Abby in Pink;Vazquez;Cates;8-1

7 For All the Grands;Santana;Young;8-1

2 Big Axe;Morales;Gorder;4-1

4 Vested Venture;Prescott;Matthews;12-1

5 Seeking Bull;Contreras;Shorter;12-1

3 Salute the Warrior;St Julien;Barkley;20-1

9 Florida Bird;Wales;Jayaraman;20-1

10 Valentine Charm;Quinonez;Irwin;15-1

1 Masked Talent;Romans;Wiggins;7-2

3 Purse $36,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds which have never won two races, claiming $40,000

**HONOR WITH PRIDE sprinted competitively at a higher classification at Churchill, and she is dropping in class and back at a preferred distance for winning connections. AWESOME DAY has shown good early speed in five consecutive in-the-money finishes, and she drew a good post for a sprinter with speed. GETUPBABYGETUP did not care for a muddy surface in a stronger optional claiming sprint, and she had a good subsequent breeze and likely rebounds if the track is close to fast.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Honor With Pride;Santana;McPeek;3-1

10 Awesome Day;Court;Morse;5-2

8 Getupbabygetup;Hill;Catalano;3-1

1 Orbelina;Sanjur;Cristel;12-1

5 Sophie's Angel;Prescott;Puhl;15-1

7 Her Kitty;Morales;Thomas;10-1

9 Goldie Again;Cabrera;Martin;20-1

2 Criminal Mischief;Thompson;Lukas;12-1

3 Party Pants;Birzer;Chleborad;15-1

4 Pinot;Vazquez;Gorder;10-1

4 Purse $20,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

**SWORD OF DAVID was a clear sprint winner just two races back at Hawthorne, and he is dropping in price and back sprinting after contesting the pace into deep stretch at two turns. MYSTERIOUS STORM earned strong Beyer figures competing in Arizona and New Mexico in 2017, and he is dropping to the lowest price of his career for high percentage connections. GREELEYS CHARM has finished with energy in consecutive runner-up finishes, and he was claimed by a stable that usually moves a horse up.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Sword of David;Goncalves;Robertson;8-1

10 Mysterious Storm;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

11 Greeleys Charm;Cabrera;Hartman;7-2

9 Shoot Craps;Prescott;Kobiskie;6-1

5 Magic Command;Felix;Mason;5-1

14 Googleado;Court;Morse;8-1

4 Indy Awesome;Vazquez;Villafranco;20-1

12 J P Rocker;McMahon;Silva;20-1

1 Just Fred;Eramia;Broberg;15-1

6 Stranglehold;St Julien;Barkley;15-1

8 Or Sunday;De La Cruz;Cristel;15-1

13 Midnight Shine;Morales;Vance;15-1

2 Son of Pearl;Morales;Duncan;20-1

7 Jive Daddy;Sanjur;Manley;20-1

5 Purse $22,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $16,000

**ARIZONA was forwardly placed when finishing third behind a heavily favored winner. He owns four in-the-money finishes and is too talented to remain a maiden for much longer. CAPTAIN CHAOS has crossed the wire second best in both sprint starts at the meeting, and he is bred to run this far and keeps the leading rider. B DUBYA has two-turn experience and competitive Beyer figures.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Arizona;De La Cruz;Puhl;7-2

12 Captain Chaos;Santana;Miller;4-1

14 B Dubya;Prescott;Puhl;6-1

10 Pray for Kitten;McMahon;Litfin;10-1

11 Double Deep;Cohen;Moquett;5-1

7 Leo Meister;Court;Fires;8-1

8 Thunder and Rain;Morales;Hall;12-1

3 Bo Tee;Cabrera;Broberg;6-1

4 Classic Pursuit;Thompson;Chleborad;12-1

13 Willie Ever Live;Canchari;Martin;10-1

9 Vallier;Wethey;Young;15-1

5 Sergeant McNerney;Johnson;Hartlage;20-1

1 Make It Work;Stevens;McBride;15-1

6 Bank On Andy;Vazquez;Ortiz;15-1

6 Purse $79,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

****GOOD MOVE set a quick early pace before quickly kicking clear in a 6-length debut victory. She had a sharp subsequent workout and seems to have too much talent for this group. SHANGHAI TARIFF does possess excellent early speed, and she may prove trouble if the top selections attempts to rate. GOLDEN ROSE contested a modest pace in a clear maiden victory, and she will have to improve to run past the top two.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Good Move;Stevens;Cox;1-1

4 Shanghai Tariff;De La Cruz;DiVito;5-1

9 Golden Rose;Santana;Catalano;6-1

1 Nonhelma;Thompson;Sims;8-1

8 Three Chords;Laviolette;Smith;15-1

3 Bootsy's Hadenough;Morales;Gorder;10-1

5 Create a Star;Cabrera;Trout;12-1

6 Foxy Mischief;Contreras;Hiles;15-1

7 Obsolete;Canchari;Lauer;20-1

10 Clay's Dialing In;Court;Petalino;30-1

7 Purse $78,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

****HEIDI'S WISH contested the pace and continued well to the wire in an encouraging second-place debut, and "typical" second-out improvement should put her in the winner's circle. SHE BEAST broke slowly as an even-money favorite in a third-place career-debut finish. She figures to improve with the experience and she keeps the leading rider. MINE MINE MINE is an unraced filly with some sharp works, and she represents a stable that wins with this kind.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Heidi's Wish;Loveberry;Robertson;4-1

2 She Beast;Santana;Moquett;3-1

9 Mine Mine Mine;Prescott;Sims;6-1

4 Crimson Creed;Hill;Mason;5-1

3 Mo Mo;Cohen;Moquett;10-1

10 Zippy Lou;Stevens;Cox;6-1

11 Gold Maker;St Julien;Zielinski;15-1

8 Eternal Bling;Cabrera;Durham;15-1

1 Notnthemoodforthat;Pompell;Delong;15-1

5 Say It Softly;Contreras;Lukas;12-1

6 Queens Day Victory;Roman;Cox;15-1

8 Purse $81,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

***COLONELSDARKTEMPER is a graded stake-winner who is battle tested against better, and he has been working smartly for his return from a short vacation. STICKSSTATELYDUDE is adding blinkers after a dull performance in the Fifth Season, and he, too, is a graded stake winner. He keeps Hall of Fame rider Gary Stevens. OUR TRACK is a good finisher in a field with early speed, and he stands an improved chance if the track is fast.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Colonelsdarktemper;Court;Fires;8-5

2 Sticksstatelydude;Stevens;Burchell;3-1

3 Our Track;Thompson;Sims;6-1

7 Zulu;Hill;Catalano;4-1

6 Broken Promise;Cabrera;Von Hemel;8-1

1 Goats Town;Contreras;Lukas;8-1

4 Cu Rahy;McMahon;Durham;15-1

9 Purse $78,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

****DUTCH TREAT was beaten a neck in "open" company in her two-turn debut, and she appears a standout in a race restricted to Arkansas-bred fillies. ROCKETS PHENOM contested the lead from gate to wire in a second-place sprint finish. She is adding blinkers and may be sharp enough to move up and win. SUPERSTAR BEA raced well around two turns last season, and she is stretching out following two late-running sprint races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Dutch Treat;Vazquez;Van Meter;3-2

12 Rockets Phenom;Birzer;Chleborad;6-1

11 Superstar Bea;Canchari;Robertson;9-2

10 She's too Cool;Quinonez;McKellar;5-1

1 Dirty Dixie Road;Laviolette;Stall;12-1

9 Maria Rose;Prescott;Jansen;12-1

3 Sophie's Pocket;Eramia;Loy;15-1

2 Princesa Sparkle;Morales;Shumake;20-1

5 Chloe Creek;Cabrera;Witt;20-1

7 Featherstone;Court;Jackson;20-1

4 Brahmie;Loveberry;Hornsby;30-1

8 Frijolilla;Sanjur;Hornsby;20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

Sword of David seems a good horse to put on top in a fourth-race trifecta. I'll spread out in the two-hole and if he is a good price I'll also spread in the third-place spot. The sixth race starts the last Pick-4 and Good Move is a solid single. The seventh race has a strong filly in Heidi's Wish, but leaving out She Beast may prove costly so most should put her on the ticket. The eighth race has only seven runners and the favorites may be a bit vulnerable so using a few is recommended. The ninth has another likely winner in Dutch Treat and if you can beat her it may be a big payday.

Sports on 03/11/2018