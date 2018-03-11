Tide not a problem for Wildcats on roll

KENTUCKY 86, ALABAMA 63

ST. LOUIS -- Collin Sexton and Alabama were making another push in the second half, cutting Kentucky's big lead down to nine with 5:15 remaining.

But when Wenyen Gabriel knocked down his seventh three-pointer on the next possession, the Wildcats were on their way.

Gabriel whipped up his hands, prompting a thundering "Go Big Blue" chant from the thousands of Kentucky fans at Scottrade Center. His teammates were shoving him around as he repeatedly tossed up three fingers.

Gabriel shot 7-for-7 on threes and matched his career high with 23 points, sending Kentucky past Alabama 86-63 Saturday in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

"I think I was in the zone after probably my third three," Gabriel said. "I've had a game like that before. Obviously, not in a Kentucky uniform yet. That was great to have one of these today for my confidence going forward."

The fourth-seeded Wildcats (23-10) advanced to play the winner of the game between No. 13 Tennessee and Arkansas.

Kentucky shot 64 percent from the field, up from its 42.6 percent clip against Georgia on Friday and its season average of 46.5. The Wildcats dominated on the defensive end as well, using its unmatched length to body up ninth-seeded Alabama (19-15) all game.

Sexton, who beat Texas A&M with a last-second shot on Thursday and then led a second-half charge to beat Auburn on Friday, scored 21 points on 6-for-14 shooting. John Petty added 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting.

"It did take a little toll on us, three games back-to-back versus three great teams," Petty said.

AAC

Cincinnati rallies

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Jarron Cumberland scored 18 points and Gary Clark had 17 points and 12 rebounds to rally No. 8 Cincinnati to a 70-60 victory over Memphis.

Kyle Washington added 11 for the Bearcats (29-4), who advanced to meet the winner of the Wichita State-Houston game in today's final.

Jamal Johnson led Memphis with 17 points but didn't score in the second half, when the Tigers squandered a 13-point lead. Kyvon Davenport had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis (21-13), which is hoping for an invitation to the NIT tournament.

In the other AAC semifinal game Saturday, Rob Gray had a key steal and scored 33 points, including two free throws with 5 seconds remaining, as No. 21 Houston held off Wichita State 77-74.

ATLANTIC 10

Rhode Island prevails

WASHINGTON -- Andre Berry scored 18 points, Fatts Russell made two crucial three-pointers in the final six minutes and No. 25 Rhode Island rallied past Saint Joseph's 90-87.

Jeff Dowtin added 16 points and 10 assists for Rhode Island (25-6), Russell scored 14 points and E.C. Matthews had 11 of his 14 points in the second half for the defending tournament champions.

Shavar Newkirk had 18 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists for the fourth-seeded Hawks (16-16), who drubbed Rhode Island 78-48 last week. Saint Joseph's appeared poised to deliver another upset while trying to extend its season, building an 11-point lead early in the second half.

In the other Atlantic 10 semifinal game Saturday, Peyton Aldridge scored 24 points and No. 3 seed Davidson snapped No. 2 seed St. Bonaventure's 13-game win streak with an 82-70 victory.

SUN BELT

UT-Arlington in upset

NEW ORLEANS -- Kaelon Wilson scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half and No. 4 seed Texas-Arlington upset No. 1 seed Louisiana-Lafayette 71-68.

The 2017 regular-season champion Mavericks (21-12) have won five consecutive and advanced to their first Sun Belt championship.

Louisiana-Lafayette (27-6) had its last lead, 68-67, with 1:54 to play. Wilson and Kevin Hervey made two free throws apiece while the Ragin' Cajuns missed their last four field goals, including a pair of three-pointers in the last five seconds.

Erick Neal had 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting and five assists to lead UT-Arlington.

In the other Sun Belt semifinal game Saturday, Isaiah Williams scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, Devin Mitchell hit a late three-pointer and Georgia State held off Georgia Southern 73-67.

IVY LEAGUE

Harvard rolls

PHILADELPHIA -- Seth Towns and Chris Lewis each had a double-double to help Harvard beat Cornell 74-55.

Towns scored 24 points and grabbed a career-high tying 12 rebounds and Lewis finished with 16 points and 10 boards. Christian Juzang added 12 points, hitting 4 of 6 from three-point range for Harvard (18-12).

The top-seeded Crimson, who have won nine of their last 10, will play No. 2 seed Penn in the championship game today.

In the other Ivy League semifinal game Saturday, AJ Brodeur scored 25 points, on 10-of-13 shooting, and grabbed 10 rebounds and Pennsylvania never trailed in its 80-57 victory over Yale.

