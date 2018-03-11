U.S. proposes bump stocks ban

The Department of Justice has proposed a ban on bump stocks, devices that modify semi-automatic rifles to allow them to be fired more rapidly, making good on a promise by President Donald Trump after last month's massacre at a Florida high school.

The agency submitted its proposal to the Office and Management and Budget, it said in a press release Saturday. The regulation would classify the hardware as a machine gun banned under federal law. That would reverse a 2010 decision by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that found bump stocks did not amount to machine guns and could not be regulated unless Congress amended existing firearms law or passed a new one.

"President Trump is absolutely committed to ensuring the safety and security of every American and he has directed us to propose a regulation addressing bump stocks," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement.

The move comes as the gun-control debate continues after the assault at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14.

That shooting ignited fresh calls for restrictions on guns, especially AR-15-style rifles like the one used to kill 17 people at the Florida school. The suspect in that shooting didn't use a bump stock, although the accused sniper in a mass shooting in Las Vegas in October used such a device in an attack that killed more than 50 concert-goers.

Calls mounted for a bump stock ban after the Las Vegas shooting, and the Justice Department said in December that it would again review whether they can be prohibited under federal law. Trump told officials to expedite the review, which yielded more than 100,000 comments from the public and the firearms industry. Many of the comments came from gun owners angry over any attempt to regulate the accessory, a move they view as a slippery slope toward outlawing guns altogether.

Trump signed an order Feb. 20 directing the Justice Department to make the change, which the Office and Management and Budget must approve before it's published and opened up to public comments. "I expect that these critical regulations will be finalized, Jeff, very soon," Trump said at the time, addressing Sessions during an event at the White House.

Some states have sought their own restrictions. A ban on bump stocks was part of a far-reaching school safety bill signed by Florida Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican, on Friday that was immediately met with a lawsuit by the National Rifle Association. The group has said it supports ATF regulations on the accessory but opposes any legislation that would do that same. The NRA did not immediately return calls for comment Saturday.

The latest U.S. mass shooting was Friday, when an ex-patient took hostage and later killed three women employees at a treatment program located within a home for military veterans in Yountville, Calif.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic situation in Yountville and mourn the loss of three incredible women who cared for our Veterans," Trump said on Twitter early Saturday.

Information for this article was contributed by Ros Krasny of Bloomberg News; and by Sadie Gurman of The Associated Press.

A Section on 03/11/2018