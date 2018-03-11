Villanova prevails for Big East title

BIG EAST

NO. 2 VILLANOVA 76, PROVIDENCE 66 , OT

NEW YORK -- Mikal Bridges scored 25 points and hit two three-pointers in overtime to lift No. 2 Villanova to a 76-66 victory over Providence in the Big East Tournament championship game Saturday night.

The Wildcats (30-4) won their second consecutive Big East Tournament and third in four years (losing in the 2016 final). They put the bow on a fantastic season that should have them earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Villanova had rolled to a pair of dominant victories in the tourney and held off a pesky Providence team that played its third consecutive overtime game.

The fifth-seeded Friars (21-13) rallied in the second half from yet another double-digit hole and seemed set to pull off one more upset and earn the automatic NCAA berth. Providence erased a 17-point hole in the second half to beat top-seeded Xavier to reach the final. With one stunning rally on its resume, Providence nearly made it two.

Kyron Cartwright hit a jumper with 1:38 left that tied the game at 58-all and Alpha Diallo scored on a driving layup with 40 seconds left for a 60-58 lead.

Big East player of the year Jalen Brunson tied it for Villanova with two free throws.

Providence missed a last-gasp shot at the buzzer and played in its third consecutive overtime game.

The Friars ran out of gas in OT. Bridges, who scored 25 points, opened overtime with a three and hit another that helped stretch the lead for good. Brunson tied a career-high with 31 points on an emphatic dunk that sent the Madison Square Garden crowd into a frenzy.

Diallo led with 22 points and Cartwright scored 19 for Providence.

BIG 12

Kansas on top

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Devonte Graham piled up 18 points and 13 assists, Silvio De Sousa came up big in place of Udoka Azubuike and No. 9 Kansas proved its toughness down the stretch for an 81-70 victory over No. 18 West Virginia.

De Sousa had 16 points on 8 of 8 shooting while grabbing 10 rebounds, and Malik Newman added 20 points to cap a phenomenal tournament, lifting the Jayhawks (27-7) to their 11th tournament title and a likely No. 1 seed when the NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed today.

It was the second time in three years they've beaten West Virginia (24-10) in the title game.

Svi Mykhailiuk also had 16 points for the Jayhawks, who scrapped their way through three games in three days without their 7-foot anchor. Azubuike hurt a ligament in his left knee in practice early in the week and spent the weekend on the bench, though he's expected to return next week.

Daxter Miles Jr. finished with 25 points, and Jevon Carter had 17 points and nine assists for the Mountaineers, who have lost three consecutive Big 12 Tournament championship games.

AMERICA EAST

UMBC holds on

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- Jairus Lyles hit a long three-pointer with less than a second left, lifting Maryland-Baltimore County over top-seeded Vermont 65-62.

Second-seeded UMBC (24-10) had lost 23 consecutive times to the Catamounts over the last 10 years, but rallied to earn its first NCAA Tournament trip since 2008.

Vermont (27-7) led 57-48, but didn't make a basket in the final 8:21.

Lyles scored 27 points, going 5-for-7 from three-point range. He tied it with a deep three with 1:01 to go, setting up his last-second shot.

Tre Bell-Haynes scored 18 for the Catamounts.

Peyton Henson scored 14 points, Ernie Duncan added 10 and Drew Urquhart had seven and 10 rebounds for Vermont.

MID-EASTERN

NC Central prevails

NORFOLK, Va. -- Pablo Rivas had 22 points and North Carolina Central scored 11 in a row to break a 58-58 tie and beat Hampton 71-63.

Jordan Perkins added 13 points and nine assists and John Guerra scored 12 for the Eagles (19-15), who earned the league's automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in five years.

Malique Trent-Street scored 15 points to lead the Pirates (19-15), who also were seeking their third MEAC title in five years. Akim Mitchell and Greg Heckstall each added 11 points.

NC Central has made winning a habit in recent years, and did so this year with two freshmen -- Reggie Gardner Jr. (11.0 ppg) and Jordan Perkins (8.3 ppg, 5.4 apg) -- figuring prominently in the backcourt. They combined with veterans Raasean Davis, Rivas and Guerra to make NC Central a dangerous team to take lightly in the postseason.

MOUNTAIN WEST

Aztecs victorious

LAS VEGAS -- Troy Kell scored 28 points to lead San Diego State to an 82-75 victory over New Mexico.

The Aztecs (22-10) earn the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

San Diego State also got 16 points from Malik Pope and 12 from Devin Watson.

The Aztecs, who played in a record 10th Mountain West tournament championship game, were playing in the title game for the fourth time in five seasons, and eighth time in 10 years.

San Diego State will ride a nine-game win streak into the Big Dance, its longest since winning 11 in a row during the 2015 season. During the nine-game win streak, the Aztecs are winning by an average margin of 13.3.

Antino Jackson led five players in double figures, scoring 17 points for the Lobos (19-15).

MID-AMERICAN

Buffalo wins 3rd title

CLEVELAND -- Wes Clark scored 26 points, Nick Perkins added 16, including a big three-pointer, and Buffalo won its third Mid-American Conference championship -- and the league's automatic NCAA bid -- in four years by beating Toledo 76-66.

The top-seeded Bulls (26-8) were the MAC's best team all season, and it was no different inside Quicken Loans Arena, where Buffalo won its three games by an average of 14.

Toledo gave Buffalo all it could handle despite playing without star senior guard Tre'Shaun Fletcher, who sat out with a left knee injury suffered in the quarterfinals. Fletcher was the league's top player this season, and his absence made things even tougher on the second-seeded Rockets (23-11), who couldn't end their 38-year NCAA drought.

Sports on 03/11/2018