Whitmore returns to form to repeat as race champion

HOT SPRINGS -- The winner returned to familiar form.

Whitmore held on late to win the $125,000 6-furlong Hot Springs Stakes in 1:08.57 before a crowd of 17,500 at Oaklawn Park on Saturday.

It was Whitmore's second consecutive victory in the Hot Springs Stakes.

Fast-closing Wynn Time finished second, a neck behind Whitmore. Ivan Fallunovalot was 1¼ lengths back in third, another 1¼ lengths ahead of Operation Stevie, who finished fourth in the field of six.

The race was Whitmore's first since Nov. 4. Trainer Ron Moquett said he was confident in his horse's fitness, but after a layoff of over four months, he said there was no way to know for sure what to expect.

"You never know exactly how fit you have them," he said. "Good horses train themselves. I knew he would be fit enough to run a race, but I didn't know if he would be fit enough for this kind of competition."

Whitmore, ridden by Ricardo Santana Jr., ran second through a quarter mile of 21.67, a half length behind Ivan Fallunovalot, with Wynn Time a head behind in third.

"These are very nice horses, and I knew they would be going fast," Moquett said.

Ivan Fallunovalot's lead through a half in 44.21 was up to 1½ lengths, but Whitmore came out of the turn with a half-length lead over Wynn Time, who passed Ivan Fallunovalot, trained by Tom Howard.

"When we turned for home, he was ready to go, and he went," Santana said. "He ran really hard today."

Whitmore, by Pleasantly Perfect, finished eighth out of 10 in his last race, the Breeders' Cup Sprint, when he was 13½ lengths behind winner Roy H at Del Mar racetrack near San Diego.

Moquett said the result of contact on the backstretch with Roy H compromised Whitmore's chance. Whitmore was jostled early, failed to contend and finished out of the top three for the third time in a career extended to 17 races with the Hot Springs, which increased his earnings to $1,827,000.

"She got banged around quite a bit," Moquett said. "She got stepped on. It wasn't anything that was harmful in the long term, but it was something that definitely affected our chances of running well in that race."

Sports on 03/11/2018