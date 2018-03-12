Subscribe Register Login
Monday, March 12, 2018, 10:54 a.m.

VIDEO: 18-year-old Arkansan wows judges, advances on 'American Idol'

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 10:38 a.m.

Noah Davis, 18, a nursing major at Arkansas Tech University, is among the American Idol hopefuls this season. Catch his moving audition in Los Angeles during tonight’s episode on ABC.

An 18-year-old contestant from Arkansas wowed the judges and advanced on American Idol in an audition that aired Sunday night on ABC.

Noah Davis, who is from Royal, a community with a population of about 4,500 near Hot Springs, charmed the panel made up of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

"I grew up on a little farm, but I felt like the city's calling me," he said.

When asked what he would buy if he wins the competition, Davis had a quick answer.

"I would buy an alpaca. Or multiple. Lots of them," he said. "They're adorable."

Davis then sang and played piano to deliver a soulful rendition of Rihanna's "Stay."

Davis, who is taking a break from studying nursing at Arkansas Tech University, received hugs from the judges afterward.

"Can I say something to you?" Richie said. "If you want an alpaca, you can have an alpaca."

American Idol airs Sundays at 7 p.m.

