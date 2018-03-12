2 vehicles, 5 sets of keys reported stolen from Arkansas car wash

Two vehicles were reported stolen from an Arkansas car wash and detailing service Sunday, authorities said.

Jonesboro police were called to Byrd Bath, 3101 Prosperity Drive, where an employee said he arrived at work and saw that two of the business's windows had been smashed.

The employee said five sets of car keys had been stolen and two vehicles — a gray 2014 Nissan Altima and a gray 2014 Toyota 4-Runner — were missing from the parking lot.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.