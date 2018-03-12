Subscribe Register Login
Monday, March 12, 2018, 2:31 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

35 tons of catfish products produced in Mississippi recalled; some items shipped to Arkansas

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:14 p.m.


ITTA BENA, Miss. — A Mississippi company is recalling around 35 tons of catfish products that might have been tainted by a compound that poses a public health concern.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Friday that various fresh and frozen, raw, intact Siluriformes products were produced Feb. 16 at the Heartland Catfish Co. Routine sampling results March 8 found violative levels of the chemical leucomalachite green, a dye used to detect invisible blood stains or as an antifungal drug in the fish industry.

The items were shipped to retail locations in Arkansas, Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Texas and Vermont. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions, and the USDA has classified it as a hazard situation with a "remote possibility" of adverse consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 35 tons of catfish products produced in Mississippi recalled; some items shipped to Arkansas

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online