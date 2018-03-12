Home / Latest News /
2 Arkansans claim big prizes in state lottery
By Polly Irungu
This article was published today at 2:11 p.m.
Two Arkansans recently won prizes of more than $140,000 in separate game in the state lottery, officials said Monday.
Glen Parker, 63, won $145,000 in the Natural State Jackpot, according to a Facebook post from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.
The London resident reportedly bought the winning ticket at Darrell’s Hillside on Highway 64 in Russellville. Each ticket for that game costs $1, according to the lottery's website.
In a separate post, the lottery wrote that Derek McDonald of North Little Rock won $250,000 in a scratch-off game. Officials said he purchased his 100X The Money ticket, which cost $10, at Doublebee's on 101 N. Van Buren St. in Little Rock.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 2 Arkansans claim big prizes in state lottery
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.