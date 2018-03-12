2 Arkansans claim big prizes in state lottery

Two Arkansans recently won prizes of more than $140,000 in separate game in the state lottery, officials said Monday.

Glen Parker, 63, won $145,000 in the Natural State Jackpot, according to a Facebook post from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

The London resident reportedly bought the winning ticket at Darrell’s Hillside on Highway 64 in Russellville. Each ticket for that game costs $1, according to the lottery's website.

In a separate post, the lottery wrote that Derek McDonald of North Little Rock won $250,000 in a scratch-off game. Officials said he purchased his 100X The Money ticket, which cost $10, at Doublebee's on 101 N. Van Buren St. in Little Rock.