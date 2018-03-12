2 people charged with murder in 2014 deaths of Arkansans found in burned trailer, sheriff's office says

After following "countless leads" over four years, authorities have charged two people with capital murder in the 2014 deaths of two Arkansans, the Pope County sheriff's office said Monday.

The remains of 45-year-old Billy Allen and 28-year-old Patricia Meadows, Allen's niece, were discovered in a burned trailer in northern Pope County on Jan. 16, 2014, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

The state Crime Laboratory reportedly determined that the manner of both Dover residents' deaths was homicide.

Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones said Monday that warrants were issued for 32-year-old Kerri A. Hill and 38-year-old Brad L. Hill. Authorities did not say how the two were related.

Kerri Hill was booked into the Pope County jail Monday, a news release states. Records show no bail had been set.

Brad Hill is currently incarcerated by the Arkansas Department of Correction on unrelated drug and theft charges, the sheriff's office said, and will be transported to Pope County at a later date.

According to the news release, Arkansas State Police, the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms assisted in the investigation.