Cadillac strikes pillar near I-40 in North Little Rock, killing Arkansas woman

A 41-year-old Mabelvale woman died Saturday evening when the Cadillac she was driving crashed into a pillar near Interstate 40 in North Little Rock, authorities said.

Shortly before 6:15 p.m., Kahn A. Cotton was driving a 2011 Cadillac south on U.S. 67 just north of I-40, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Cotton "steered left for [an] unknown reason," the report said, sending the vehicle into an overpass pillar.

Cotton suffered fatal injuries. No one else was listed as being hurt.

Conditions at the time were described as clear.

The death is one of at least 61 in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.