Police: Man critically hurt after jumping off downtown Little Rock parking deck while fleeing officer

A driver who jumped off a downtown parking deck early Sunday while fleeing a Little Rock officer is in critical condition, police said Monday.

The officer tried to pull over a white 2007 Nissan Altima with its headlight out near the intersection of Fourth and Spring streets shortly before 2 a.m., according to the report. The driver, later identified as Eugene Carl Boykins Jr., 35, of Pine Bluff, instead went up on the parking deck of Regions Bank, 400 W. Capitol Ave.

Boykins stopped on the second floor of the deck, got out of his vehicle and started toward the officer, the report states.

Police said the officer directed Boykins to stop, but he didn't, so the officer drew his weapon and told him to stop again.

Boykins then turned toward the rear end of his vehicle, and the officer slowly approached him, according to authorities, but the 35-year-old ran and jumped over the parking deck barrier. The officer reportedly grabbed him but was unable to hold on.

The 35-year-old was given CPR and transported to UAMS Medical Center, where he was said to be in critical but stable condition as of Monday morning.

There were two women in the Altima at the time of the attempted traffic stop and a loaded pistol was found under the driver's seat, the report states.