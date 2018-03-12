Authorities: Fifth Arkansan charged in child-sex ring arrested in North Dakota

An Arkansan was arrested in North Dakota on Monday on a warrant charging him for his part in a child-sex ring, authorities said.

Cory Bryant Oxford, 26, was wanted by the Franklin County sheriff's office since July 2016 on two counts of rape and a charge of transportation of a minor for prohibited sexual conduct, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The agency's Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force worked with Franklin County law enforcement to track Oxford to North Dakota, where he is believed to have fled after learning of the charges, the release states.

Oxford, who lists a Van Buren address, was arrested in Bismarck without incident, authorities said.

The 26-year-old is one of five men charged in a Franklin County sex ring that involved 61-year-old Michael Ray Roe of Mulberry, who recruited four younger men to have sex with him and transport boys to him for sex. Roe was arrested in July 2016 and later pleaded guilty to sexual assault, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

As of Monday afternoon, Oxford was being held at the Burleigh County jail in Bismarck pending extradition to Franklin County, records show.