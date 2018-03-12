Truck driver dies in fiery crash on I-30 in Arkansas

A 36-year-old truck driver was killed Sunday in a fiery wreck on an Arkansas interstate, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Interstate 30 in Hot Spring County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Sukhpreet Singh, 36, of Indianapolis was traveling west on the highway in a 2013 Freightliner when he overcorrected to avoid an object on the road, the report states, which caused the vehicle to overturn.

The truck traveled off the interstate near the Social Hill exit and struck a tree, police said.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the truck caught fire. The crash reportedly blocked part of the road for hours, and westbound traffic was reduced to one late as crews cleaned up Monday.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

Singh’s death is one of at least 61 in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.