Local Sports Roundup

PREP SOFTBALL

Saturday

Bentonville High 3, Cabot 2

Morgan Nelson's RBI double and Haley Cornell's two-run home run was all Bentonville needed to defeat Cabot and take third place in the Benton Invitational.

Nelson's fifth-inning double drove in Riley Hayes, who entered the game as a pinch-runner after McKenzie Vaughan singled. Cornell then belted her home run to give the Lady Tigers (5-1) a 3-0 lead.

Nelson was also the winning pitcher as she went 4.1 innings and allowed one run. Cailey Cochran recorded the last two outs and picked up the save.

Bentonville opens 7A-West Conference play Tuesday with a home game against Fayetteville.

Bauxite 2, Bentonville High 1

Bauxite tied the game in the fifth inning with a two-out single after a sacrifice bunt, then did it again in the sixth to hand Bentonville its first loss.

The Lady Tigers' only run came in the third as Megan Crownover reached on a two-base error and scored on a two-out infield single by McKenzie Vaughan. Bentonville was held to two hits, with Jenna Wildeman getting the only other hit.

Benton Harmony Grove 2, Rogers High 1

The Lady Mounties were eliminated from the Benton Invitational thanks to an unearned run.

Benton Harmony Grove snapped the 1-1 tie in the bottom of the fourth as a runner reached on an error and scored on a two-out single.

Allyn Hensley accounted for two of Rogers' three hits. Elise Sokolsky took the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits over five innings. She struck out six and did not walk a batter.

The Lady Mounties (3-3) scored their only run in the first inning thanks to a wild pitch.

Rogers High 7, Bald Knob 5

The Lady Mounties rallied with a six-run bottom of the third inning to claim the win.

Courtney Storey went 2-for-2 with a home run, drove in two runs and scored twice for Rogers, who trailed 5-1 before the big inning. Allyn Hensley also drove in two runs, while Madison Heinle and Elise Sokolsky each hit solo home runs.

Sokolsky pitched two scoreless inning in relief to pick up the win. She allowed two hits, struck out one and did not walk a batter.

Friday

Bentonville High 11, Sylvan Hills 0

Megan Crownover and Keelah Griffith each hit a home run during a six-run third as Bentonville dominated during its first game in the Benton Invitational.

The Lady Tigers already led 3-0 before Griffith hit a two-run shot in the third. Crownover, who already had an RBI double in the second, followed with a three-run blast to make it a 9-0 game.

That was more than enough offense for Cailey Cochran as the junior right-hander struck out seven en route to her third straight win. Cochran has now pitched 14 scoreless innings to start the season and allowed just three hits.

Bentonville High 3, Greenbrier 1

Bentonville did all of its scoring in the first inning, and the Lady Tigers held off Greenbrier to claim their second win in the Benton Invitational.

Megan Crownover scored Bentonville's first run off a passed ball, then Jenna Wildeman scored on a triple by Keelah Griffith, who scored on an error.

Cailey Cochran allowed one run -- her first after 17 scoreless innings -- on four hits while striking out five.

Conway 4, Bentonville West 1

West scored the game's first run, but no more as Conway handed the Lady Wolverines their first loss of the season.

Conway took the lead for two runs in the bottom of the first, then added two more in the fourth as West (1-1) mustered just six hits.

Jazmine Dodd had a leadoff double and scored on Anna Griffin's two-out single for West (1-1). Brittany Crowson pitched five innings and took the loss, while Emma Wood relieved in the sixth.

West opens 7A-West Conference play Tuesday at Van Buren.

Nashville 2, Rogers High 1

The Scrapperettes scored in the bottom of the fifth inning thanks to a Rogers error to grab the win in the Benton Invitaitonal

The Lady Mounties were limited to just two singles. Courtney Storey drove in Rogers' lone run with a groundout in the top of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. Elise Sokolsky was the hard-luck loser, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits. She struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

Rogers High 5, De Queen 0

Madison Heinle tossed a two-hitter and drove in a run to help the Lady Mounties bounce back from a loss earlier in the day.

Jadyn Heinle and Whitney Storey had two hits each, while Courtney Storey drove in a run and scored twice for the Lady Mounties (2-2).

Madison Heinle struck out nine and walked one over five innings of work.

Farmington 4, Rogers Heritage 0

Paige Devecsery struck out 10 while throwing a three-hit shutout against Rogers Heritage.

Devecsery and Kelly Stout each had two hits for the Lady Cardinals. Baleigh Birdcreek went 2-for-3 to lead Heritage (4-3).

Morrilton 6, Fayetteville 0

Morrilton scored four runs in the sixth inning to hand Fayetteville a loss in its season opener.

Kapriel Bowen had a double and Sadie Baxter and Emma Renfro singles for Fayetteville's only hits of the game.

PREP SOCCER

Girls

Saturday

Bentonville High 3, Rogers High 0

Tyler Ann Reash, Sydney Suggs and Megan Gotwalt each had a goal as Bentonville defeated Rogers and won the Greenwood Invitational title Saturday night.

Reash and Suggs scored their goals in the first half for Bentonville (5-1-1), while Gotwalt completed the scoring in the second half.

Bentonville enters 7A-West Conference play Tuesday with a home match against Fayetteville.

Rogers High 3, Russellville 1

The Lady Mountie rallied from an early deficit to claim a spot in the Greenwood tournament finals.

Haley Arrick had a goal and an assist for Rogers, which led 2-1 at halftime. Jordan Badley tied the game 1-1 in the first half, but Arrick gave Rogers the lead on an assist from Skylurr Patrick.

Arrick fed Kendall Green of Rogers' final goal.

Bentonville High 7, Greenwood 0

Sydney Suggs recorded a hat trick as Bentonville romped to a semifinal victory over Greenwood.

Ginger Olson, Sara Roberts, Brianna Willis and Madi Wood each added a goal for the Lady Tigers, who forced the sportsmanship rule in their second straight match.

Friday

Bentonville High 7, Putnam City (Okla.) West 0

Seven different Bentonville players each scored a goal as the Lady Tigers coasted to a victory in the opening round of the Greenwood Invitational.

Madi Wood, Taylor Muff, Sydney Suggs, Tyler Ann Reash, Maddie Howard, Ginger Olson and Sara Roberts each had a goal for Bentonville.

Boys

Saturday

Rogers High 1, Siloam Springs 1

The Mounties held on for a tie in the final match of the day and claimed the ReMax Cup title on points.

Rogers led 1-0 at halftime, but Siloam Springs tied it late in the second half. The Mounties thanks to a 7-0 win over Green Forest on Friday and a 3-0 win over host Harrison on Saturday.

Sports on 03/12/2018