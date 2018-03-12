Man choked her after blocking line of sight while she drove, Arkansas woman tells authorities

A man is accused of beating an Arkansas woman during an argument that began while she was driving Sunday, authorities said.

About 3:30 p.m., Greene County sheriff's deputies were called to Interstate 49 at its intersection with Greene 749 Road in Paragould, according to a report.

Authorities took Anthony Nelson, 32, of Memphis into custody, the report states. The victim, a 29-year-old Paragould woman, reportedly had a large cut on her forehead and was treated at the scene.

The woman said she and Nelson were arguing in the car when he began to block her line of sight while she drove, according to the report, so she pulled into the turning lane and stopped the vehicle.

She said Nelson began choking her as she tried to flag down someone for help.

An off-duty Arkansas State University police officer said he was driving by when he saw Nelson "on top of the victim striking her as she was screaming for help," according to the report.

The officer pulled over and ordered Nelson to the ground at gunpoint, then called 911, the report states.

Authorities later found there was a child, about age 2, in the car's back seat.

As of Monday morning, Nelson was being held at the Greene County jail on charges of third-degree domestic battery and endangering the welfare of a minor, records show. No bail had been set.