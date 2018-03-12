37-year-old injured in shooting outside Little Rock house, police say

A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting outside a Little Rock home Saturday night, authorities said.

Police responded about 9:15 p.m. to a shots fired call at a residence in the 5300 block of Stanley Drive, according to a report.

The victim, 37-year-old Percy Osborne, was sitting outside with three gunshot wounds in his lower light leg. Officers noted that they found several shell casings in the road.

Osborne's injuries were not life-threatening. He was treated at the scene but refused to go to a hospital, the report states.

The victim told police that he had been in an altercation with a male he knew only as "Shantez." Osborne said he and two others had told "Shantez" to leave the home, prompting him to drive off in a green Cadillac CTS with a flat front passenger's-side tire.

"Shantez" reportedly turned around at Lew Drive and came back. He got out of the vehicle and started shooting, then drove off again, Osborne said.

The suspect was described as a black male with "gold teeth" who stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.