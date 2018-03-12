Home / Latest News /
Mississippi man to face judge in fatal shooting of 8 people
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:48 a.m.
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — A Mississippi man is scheduled to be arraigned on charges that he shot eight people to death, including a deputy sheriff.
Willie Cory Godbolt is scheduled to go before a judge Monday in Brookhaven to answer to the charges after being indicted Thursday.
Charges include four counts of capital murder, which could carry the death penalty; four counts of murder, one of attempted murder, two of kidnapping and one of armed robbery.
Godbolt has been jailed without bail since his May 28 arrest, hours after the Lincoln County killings.
Deputy William Durr responded to a disturbance call at the home of Godbolt's in-laws. Durr, Godbolt's mother-in-law Barbara Mitchell, and two others were killed there.
Two people were killed at a second home. Two others were killed at a third home.
