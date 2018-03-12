GOLF

Singh wins Toshiba

Vijay Singh got up-and-down for birdie with a putter from off the green on the final hole for a one-shot victory in the Toshiba Classic on Sunday at Newport Beach, Calif. The 55-year-old Hall of Famer edged Tommy Tolles, Tom Pernice Jr. and Scott McCarron to win for the first time as an individual on the PGA Tour Champions. He teamed with Carlos Franco to win last year's Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. Singh has played a limited schedule on the 50-and-over tour while continuing to compete on the PGA Tour, where he has 34 career victories. The Fijian closed with a 5-under 66 for a three-day total of 11-under 202 at Newport Beach Country Club. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) and Glen Day (Little Rock) each shot a 3-over 74 and each closed out at 2 over for the tournament.

Trainer victorious

Martin Trainer shot a 3-under 69 and won the Web.com's El Bosque Mexico Championship on Sunday with a four-round total of 14-under 274. John Chin (68) was 2 strokes back in second. Chase Wright (70) and Sebastian Munoz (71) were three shots off the lead. Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) had one of the lowest rounds of the day, a 6-under 66, and was fifth at 10-under 278. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) had a 74 and was even at 288 for the tournament.

Wallace wins playoff

Matt Wallace birdied the first playoff hole against fellow Englishman Andrew "Beef" Johnston to win the Indian Open in New Delhi on Sunday. Wallace went for the green in two on the playoff hole, the 18th, needing only 20 feet for an eagle. Johnston laid up and had a longer putt for birdie, which he missed, and Wallace won when he tapped in from a foot. Johnston shot a final-round 66, Wallace a 68. They finished with 11-under totals of 277 at the DLF Golf and Country Club. Sihwan Kim of the U.S. finished third after a 68, three strokes behind. Hometown favorite Shubhankar Sharma faded on the back nine with a 75 to finish seven shots behind.

TENNIS

Federer advances

Roger Federer completed a rain-delayed debut match at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Calif., on Sunday with a 6-3, 7-6 (6) victory over Federico Delbonis of Argentina. On Saturday, Federer led 6-3, 2-2 when the match was delayed by a heavy drizzle 56 minutes after it began. Federer saved a set point in the second-set tiebreaker and advanced to face Filip Krajinovic today. Taro Daniel, a 190th-ranked qualifier, upset five-time Indian Wells champion Novak Djokovic 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-1. Djokovic sprinted out to a 5-2 lead against the 25-yard-old from Japan, but his mistakes began to add up and he finished with 58 unforced errors. Gael Monfils upset No. 15 seed and 2012 runner-up John Isner 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 7-5. On the women's side, American Amanda Anisimova took down two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-2, 6-4.

BASEBALL

Lynn to Twins?

The Minnesota Twins have unconditionally released right-hander Anibal Sanchez after a three-week stint with the club. The move was made Sunday, clearing a space on the 40-man roster. The Twins, according to multiple reports Saturday, agreed to terms on a one-year, $12 million contract with free agent right-hander Lance Lynn to further upgrade their rotation. The team has not confirmed the reported deal with Lynn, who went 11-8 with a 3.43 ERA in 33 starts for the St. Louis Cardinals last season. Sanchez signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Twins in attempt to revitalize his career after struggling through the last three years with the Detroit Tigers. He gave up 6 runs on 5 hits in 4 innings over two Grapefruit League exhibition game appearances for the Twins.

Astros visit Trump

Dallas Keuchel's new suit arrived not a moment too soon. Now the ace pitcher and former Arkansas Razorback has the proper attire to wear when visiting the most famous residence in the country. Keuchel and his World Series champion Houston teammates will leave their spring training home this morning to visit the White House. Houston is taking advantage of an off-day in its Grapefruit League schedule to accept the invitation from President Donald Trump. The tentative schedule has the Astros leaving West Palm Beach early this morning, arriving at the White House around noon and returning to South Florida later this evening. "If you're going to spend an off-day doing something, other than relaxing, I think the White House is a pretty good gig," Keuchel said.

Sources: Arrieta gets 3-year deal with Phillies

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Philadelphia Phillies made their boldest move yet.

Two people familiar with the decision tell The Associated Press that free-agent ace Jake Arrieta and the Phillies have agreed to a three-year deal.

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the contract is pending a physical. The deal is reportedly worth $75 million. NBC Sports Philadelphia first reported the agreement.

The 32-year-old righty was among several top free agents who didn’t get long-term deals in a changing offseason market. The Phillies, who have plenty of money to spend, waited until the price was right for them.

Arrieta won the 2015 NL Cy Young Award with the Chicago Cubs and helped them win the World Series the next season. He was 14-10 with a 3.53 ERA last year.

Arrieta was 68-31 with a 2.73 ERA in five seasons in Chicago after starting his career in Baltimore. He’ll join Aaron Nola atop the Phillies’ rotation on a team that finished last in the NL East.

The Phillies haven’t had a winning season since 2011, but now have added veteran slugger Carlos Santana, Arrieta and quality relievers to a young nucleus that could show considerable improvement over last season’s 66-96 mark.

New Manager Gabe Kapler’s motto throughout spring training has been: “Be Bold.” Players and coaches have been wearing T-shirts with those words on them and they’ve been using the phrase often in interviews.

Signing Arrieta is a message that management is ready to move past the rebuilding process.

The Phillies already have a lineup that has potential to be dynamic and a bullpen that could be formidable. Now they’ve added a proven No. 1 starter to a slew of young arms in the rotation.

Arrieta has started at least 30 games in three consecutive seasons, but he’s only pitched more than 200 innings once — 229 in 2015.

Arrieta had a 4.67 ERA in his first 16 starts last season, but finished strong, going 7-4 with a 2.26 ERA in his final 14 outings.

