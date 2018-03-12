Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Arkansas highway

A 42-year-old El Dorado man died Sunday after being hit by a vehicle on an Arkansas highway, authorities said.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. as Donald Manning Jr. was walking down the 1900 block of Arkansas 7, which is north of El Dorado in Union County, Arkansas State Police wrote in a report.

Manning was said to suffer fatal injuries after being struck by a southbound 2004 Toyota. No one else was listed as being hurt.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

The death is one of at least 61 in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.