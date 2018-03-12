Home / Latest News /
Police: Thief threatens workers at west Little Rock Wal-Mart
This article was published today at 11:51 a.m.
A thief who was described as possibly being armed made off with items from a west Little Rock Wal-Mart after threatening workers who tried to stop him, authorities said.
Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Friday at the store at 2700 S. Shackleford Road, employees tried to stop a person who was attempting to leave with unpaid merchandise, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The assailant argued he lost his receipt but had paid for the items. He left but then returned a short time later, police wrote.
At that time, he was "holding his left hand to his left side as though he was carrying" a possible weapon, the report said, noting he then took the cart with merchandise and said: "Try to take it and see what will happen."
The thief put the items, which weren't listed in the report, into a black Chevy Malibu and then drove off.
No suspects were listed and no arrests had been made at the time of the report. The thief was described as a black male who wore a gray shirt, white pants and black shoes and stood about 6 feet tall and weighed about 180 pounds.
