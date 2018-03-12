NYC copter crash leaves 2 people dead

NEW YORK — A helicopter crashed into New York City’s East River on Sunday night and flipped upside down in the water, killing two of the six people aboard and leaving three others in critical condition, officials said.

The helicopter, a private charter hired for a photo shoot, went down near Gracie Mansion, the mayoral residence. One person, the pilot, freed himself and was rescued by a tugboat, officials said.

The passengers were recovered by police and Fire Department divers, who had to remove them from tight harnesses while they were upside down, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

“It took a while for the drivers to get these people out. They worked very quickly, as fast as they could,” Nigro said. “It was a great tragedy that we had here.”

The Eurocopter AS350 was owned by Liberty Helicopters, a company that offers both private charters and sightseeing tours popular with tourists. A phone message left with the company was not immediately returned.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Officials did not immediately release the names of the pilot or passengers or say how the two passengers died.

Flake: Trump needs primary challenger

WASHINGTON — Arizona’s Sen. Jeff Flake says President Donald Trump should face a Republican primary challenge in his 2020 re-election bid.

Asked on NBC’s Meet the Press whether he thinks Trump needs to square off against a Republican who espouses Flake’s more traditionally conservative views on free trade and more, the retiring senator said, “Yes, I do. I do. It would be a tough go in a Republican primary. The Republican Party is the Trump party right now. But that’s not to say it will stay that way.”

Flake, one of the GOP’s most outspoken Trump critics, is stoking speculation about his 2020 plans with a Friday appearance in New Hampshire, the first-in-the-nation primary state. Flake is also planning to introduce legislation to nullify Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, set to take effect later this month.

The senator said it would be “tough to make the case” that the GOP is still the party of free trade. “I think we’re going completely the wrong direction,” he said.

Candidate reports Russian Web move

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina congressional candidate said the website she used when she campaigned for another office is now owned by a Russian.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported a man listing a Russian residence bought the website address that Democrat Linda Coleman used when she ran for lieutenant governor two years ago.

The domain name’s owner is listed as a Moscow man. The newspaper said the phone number tied to the account’s owner doesn’t work and emails weren’t returned.

Coleman said she didn’t know why the Russian-based website was created and urged other political candidates “to be vigilant.” Her campaign has contacted the FBI about the matter.

Coleman is seeking her party’s nomination to challenge incumbent Republican George Holding in North Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District in the Raleigh area.

Failure told at 2nd embryo storage clinic

A long-established San Francisco fertility clinic had a liquid nitrogen failure in a storage tank in which thousands of eggs and embryos are kept frozen for future use, jeopardizing the tissue that hundreds of women have deposited there in hope of having children.

The March 4 incident at Pacific Fertility Clinic, acknowledged on Sunday by the facility’s president, is the second such admission in a matter of days, coming on the heels of a similar malfunction the same weekend at the University Hospitals Fertility Center in Cleveland, an unrelated clinic.

The pair of incidents, with powerful emotional and financial consequences, come as the number of U.S. women freezing their eggs has soared in recent years as assisted reproductive technology has advanced and become increasingly popular. Women freeze eggs in order to postpone pregnancy until a later date or to have a supply for in vitro fertilization attempts.

