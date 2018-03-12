Recaptured inmate charged in escape

HOT SPRINGS -- Roland Laban Ward, an inmate at the Garland County jail who authorities said fled on foot while working as part of a road crew shortly before noon Friday in the Carpenter Dam Road area, was recaptured later in the day, the Garland County sheriff's office said in a news release around 10 p.m. Friday.

Ward, 30, of Hot Springs, was charged with third-degree escape, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and was being held Saturday without bail.

He was originally arrested Nov. 29 on a misdemeanor charge of first-degree terroristic threatening and was sentenced to one year in jail.

Sheriff's patrol and criminal investigations divisions, with assistance from the Arkansas State Police and from the Hot Springs Police Department patrol and K-9 divisions, searched for the inmate.

