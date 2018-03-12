Sheriff's office: Central Arkansas jailer accused of trying to help inmate escape

A central Arkansas jailer is in custody after he tried to help an inmate escape, authorities said Monday.

Faulkner County sheriff's office spokesman Adam Bledsoe said that Robert Ellis, 21, of Conway was arrested in connection with an attempted breakout at the county's jail.

Ellis is charged with first-degree permitting escape, furnishing implement for escape, aiding consummation of offense and conspiracy, records show.

More information will be released later Monday morning, Bledsoe said.

