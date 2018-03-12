Teen says gunmen wounded him in LR

Little Rock police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man wounded, according to a department spokesman.

The shooting occurred in the late morning near Lewis and West 23rd streets in Little Rock, said police spokesman officer Steve Moore.

Moore identified the victim as 19-year-old Kassius Price.

The victim, Moore said, told police he was walking down the street when two people with masks approached him. The victim said the two masked people pulled guns on him and he began to run away, according to Moore.

Police said the teenager was taken to a hospital by his grandmother.

Price was shot in the arm but did not have life-threatening injuries, Moore reported.

