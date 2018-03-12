TV damaged when 2 Little Rock apartment struck by gunfire, authorities say

A woman's television was damaged when her apartment was struck by gunfire early Saturday, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Officers responded shortly before 8 a.m. to 607 Chickadee Drive, the location of an apartment complex that is near the intersection of University Avenue and Interstate 630.

A 43-year-old resident told authorities that she heard about five gunshots at 1 a.m. but didn't see any shooters or vehicles driving away when she looked out her peephole.

According to the report, she didn't even know her residence had been struck until she woke up and looked at her TV. An officer noted that a "spent round was still lodged" in the back of the device and the "front screen was protruding out."

A vacant apartment next to the victim's was also struck by gunfire, authorities said.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.