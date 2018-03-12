UALR women's team gets 14 seed in NCAA Tournament, will play FSU

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will play Florida State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Trojans (23-9) earned a 14 seed in the Albany Regional and will take on the Seminoles (25-6), the No. 3 seed. The game is set for 11 a.m. Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla., where FSU plays its home games.

UConn, Notre Dame, Louisville and Mississippi State are the tournament's No. 1 seeds. The Huskies, vying for their 12th national championship, are the No. 1 seed in UALR's region.

The Trojans earned an automatic bid when they won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship game over Texas State 54-53 on Sunday.

UALR last made it to the NCAA Tournament in 2015, when the Trojans reached the second round before losing 57-54 to Arizona State.

