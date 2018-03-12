Home / Latest News /
UALR women's team gets 14 seed in NCAA Tournament, will play FSU
This article was published today at 6:43 p.m.
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will play Florida State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Trojans (23-9) earned a 14 seed in the Albany Regional and will take on the Seminoles (25-6), the No. 3 seed. The game is set for 11 a.m. Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla., where FSU plays its home games.
UConn, Notre Dame, Louisville and Mississippi State are the tournament's No. 1 seeds. The Huskies, vying for their 12th national championship, are the No. 1 seed in UALR's region.
The Trojans earned an automatic bid when they won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship game over Texas State 54-53 on Sunday.
UALR last made it to the NCAA Tournament in 2015, when the Trojans reached the second round before losing 57-54 to Arizona State.
The Associated Press and Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Brooks Kubena contributed to this story.
