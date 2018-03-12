WHERE IS IT? Well-read Arkansas schoolchildren should recognize this

Well-read Arkansas schoolchildren should recognize the firm-jawed Revolutionary rock star depicted in this 2,200-pound sculpture by Sascha Alexandrovich Stanislav Schnittmann (1913-1978). It's familiar. But do you know where it stands?

Hint: A copy can be seen inside a county courthouse. Arch Campbell, a county judge who liked the color purple, urged on a fundraising drive for $5,000 to have Schnittmann cast that duplicate in Herculean bronze, which blackens with oxidation. The original, outdoor bust is English bronze. Campbell spruced up his courthouse rotunda to receive the bust by spray-painting parts of it gold.

Hint 2: Campbell was a massive admirer of the Polish nobleman who created the Continental Army's cavalry for George Washington and died at age 34 of battle wounds.

Think you know? Click here for the answer.

-- Celia Storey

