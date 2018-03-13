Woman killed, man hurt in overnight shooting in Little Rock, police say

A man was injured and a woman was killed in an overnight shooting in Little Rock, police said.

About midnight Monday, officers were called to the area of 26th and Izard Streets, where there was a beige 1997 Nissan Maxima in the street with several bullet holes and a shot-out window, the Little Rock Police Department said in a news release.

Two North Little Rock residents were found shot inside the car. Tartinisha Rainey, 34, had multiple gunshot wounds, and James Jackson, 41, had been shot once, according to police. Both victims were hospitalized, and Jackson was said to be in stable condition at the time of the report.

Rainey was unresponsive when officers arrived and later died from her injuries, a news release states.

A third person was inside the Nissan at the time of the shooting but was not hurt, authorities said.

Jackson and the other person said strangers started shooting at their car from a gray vehicle until the Nissan came to a stop at the intersection after being struck several times.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report. The investigation is ongoing.

Rainey's death is the sixth homicide reported in Arkansas' capital city this year.