State police: After head-on crash on Arkansas road, pickup rolls 'up over' car; 1 driver killed

A 63-year-old man died Tuesday morning in a head-on crash on a highway in south Arkansas, state police said.

The two-vehicle wreck happened around 12:45 a.m. as Stuart Townes of Boise, Idaho, was traveling on U.S. 278 east of Camden, according to a preliminary report.

Police say a westbound Ford F-150 crossed the highway’s centerline and hit an eastbound 2005 Kia head-on, causing the pickup to roll “up over” the Kia.

The Kia’s driver, Townes, died as a result of the crash. A passenger, 59-year-old Marie Townes of Boise, Idaho, was also hurt, authorities said.

Travel conditions were said to be clear and dry.

Stuart Townes’ death was one of at least 67 fatalities recorded so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary state police figures.