2 seek GOP Senate nomination in special Arkansas primary

RUSSELLVILLE — Republican voters in the Russellville area have returned to the polls to select their party's nominee for a state Senate seat.

Breanne Davis and Robert Bailey failed to win a majority during a special primary Feb. 13. Davis picked up 43 percent of the vote while Bailey had 41 percent. Luke Heffley had 15 percent and failed to make Tuesday's runoff.

The winner will vie with Democrat Teresa Gallegos in May to serve the balance of the late Sen. Greg Sandridge's term, which expires January 2021.

Both Davis and Bailey are from Russellville. Davis is an account executive at an analytics firm, while Bailey is a retired machinist from Entergy Arkansas' Nuclear One plant.

The seat covers Newton and Pope counties plus parts of Boone, Carroll and Van Buren counties.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story and read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.