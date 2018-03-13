2 warrants in Pope County tied to double-slaying in '14

Two people have been charged with capital murder in the 2014 deaths of two Arkansans, the Pope County sheriff's office said Monday.

Sheriff Shane Jones said Monday that warrants were issued for Kerri A. Hill, 32, and Brad L. Hill, 38, in connection with the deaths of Billy Allen and Patricia Meadows, both of Dover. Authorities did not say if Kerri Hill and Brad Hill were related.

The remains of Allen, 45, and Meadows, Allen's 28-year-old niece, were discovered Jan. 16, 2014, in a burned trailer in northern Pope County. The state Crime Laboratory ruled both deaths as homicides.

Kerri Hill was booked into the Pope County jail Monday, the news release said. Records show no bail had been set.

Brad Hill is incarcerated by the Arkansas Department of Correction on unrelated drug and theft charges, the sheriff's office said. He will be transported to Pope County at a later date.

Arkansas State Police, the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted in the investigation, the release said.

State Desk on 03/13/2018