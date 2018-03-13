Accidents on state highways leave 3 men dead

At least three people died in separate road accidents since Saturday, authorities reported.

A 36-year-old truck driver was killed Sunday in a wreck on an Arkansas interstate, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Interstate 30 in Hot Spring County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Sukhpreet Singh of Indianapolis was traveling west on the highway in a 2013 Freightliner when he overcorrected to avoid an object on the road, the report states, which caused the vehicle to overturn.

The truck traveled off the interstate near the Social Hill exit and struck a tree, police said.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the truck caught fire. The crash blocked part of the road for hours, and westbound traffic was reduced to one lane as crews cleaned up Monday.

Conditions at the time were clear and dry, officials said.

A 42-year-old El Dorado man died Sunday after being hit by a vehicle on an Arkansas highway, authorities said.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. as Donald Manning Jr. was walking down the 1900 block of Arkansas 7, which is north of El Dorado in Union County, Arkansas State Police wrote in a report.

Manning suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a southbound 2004 Toyota. No one else was listed as being hurt.

Authorities described conditions as clear and dry.

A 41-year-old Mabelvale man died Saturday evening when a Cadillac he was driving crashed into a pillar near Interstate 40 in North Little Rock, authorities said.

Shortly before 6:15 p.m., Kahn A. Cotton was driving a 2011 Cadillac south on U.S. 67 just north of I-40, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Cotton "steered left for [an] unknown reason," the report said, sending the vehicle into an overpass pillar.

Cotton suffered fatal injuries. No one else was listed as being hurt.

Conditions at the time were clear, police reported.

Metro on 03/13/2018