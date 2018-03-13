Arkansan accused in stabbing during gas station robbery pleads not guilty

An Arkansan accused of stabbing another man multiple times and stealing his wallet at a Hot Springs gas station Sunday pleaded not guilty Monday, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Lawrence Edward Clayborn, 49, was arrested in the 600 block of Malvern Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday and charged with aggravated robbery, second-degree battery and theft of property over $1,000.

Clayborn, who also had a parole hold, appeared Monday in Garland County District Court before Judge Ralph Ohm and entered not guilty pleas on all three charges. Bond was set at $20,000, and a no-contact order was issued. A felony review hearing is set for April 30.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Hot Springs police responded to the MAPCO gas station, 4139 Central Ave., around 10 a.m. Sunday in reference to a stabbing.

The victim was reportedly found on the ground by a gas pump in a small pool of blood. Officers administered first aid to the victim's left leg to stop the bleeding from multiple stab wounds and also to his chest. He was then transported to the emergency room at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs via LifeNet for additional treatment.

The victim reportedly told officers that a man, stabbed him multiple times and took his wallet, which contained $1,450 in cash and identification cards.

One witness said he rushed to assist the victim while another witness called 911. During that call, the witness was able to provide a partial plate number and description of the vehicle. The license plate number was reportedly similar to one registered to Clayborn.

Detective John Hammons reportedly found the Buick at the address listed on the vehicle's registration. It was reportedly towed to the police department pending a search warrant and Clayborn voluntarily went to the police department to give a statement.

He said he stabbed the unarmed victim and took his wallet, the newspaper reported.