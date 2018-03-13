Police: Arkansan arrested after picking up package with 1 pound of meth, 2 pounds of pot inside

A northwest Arkansas man was arrested Saturday after authorities found 1 pound of methamphetamine and more than 2 pounds of marijuana in his possession.

On Friday, detectives with the state's Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force intercepted a package shipped to a vacant Fayetteville address, which they had reason to believe contained a substantial amount of drugs, according to a report from the city's police department.

Investigators set up surveillance in the area and watched Leander Shepard, 59, of Fayetteville, park his vehicle at the curb and retrieve the package from that address, the report shows.

Detectives asked Shepard for his consent to search the package, which he reportedly granted.

The package contained 16 1-ounce baggies of meth, totaling about 1 pound of the drug, along with seven packages of marijuana adding up to about 2.3 pounds, according to police.

Shepard said in an interview with investigators that he knew what was in the package and was arrested, the report states.

He was booked into the Washington County jail Saturday afternoon and was released Sunday on $12,000 bond, records show. He is scheduled to appear in court April 16.