Casino proposal in Arkansas again rejected by attorney general
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:42 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has again rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment that would allow four casinos in Arkansas.
Rutledge's opinion released Monday says the popular name of the proposal is too lengthy and the ballot title is misleading and ambiguous.
This is the second time Rutledge has rejected the proposal, which would allow casinos in Garland, Crittenden, Pope and Jefferson counties.
It would dedicate 52.5 percent of taxes collected to highway needs.
The attorney general must certify the measure's wording before supporters can begin gathering signatures to try and place it on the November ballot.
imez says... March 13, 2018 at 10:19 a.m.
Our Attorney General position is a joke! Only there to serve the special interest..
hurricane46 says... March 13, 2018 at 10:39 a.m.
Just take the proposal that Mississippi used to get casino gambling and cross out MS and write in Arkansas, that should do the job. Of course all the casinos would be on the Arkansas or Mississippi river, but that would be alright. Then the state would finally be getting some money back from the sorounding states.
