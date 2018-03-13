GOLF Hogs win Southern Intercollegiate; UCA men tied for ninth in Texas

Hogs win Southern Intercollegiate

The No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks’ men’s golf team, led by co-medalists Alvaro Ortiz and Luis Garza, made six birdies on the first four holes of the morning round and ran away to a 17-shot victory Monday at the Southern Intercollegiate tournament at the Athens (Ga.) Country Club.

The Razorbacks had a six-shot lead after the first round and closed with a 6 under in the second to finish at 9 under as the only team in the field under par.

The senior Ortiz and sophomore Garza tied at 3-under 141 for the 36-hole tournament, one stroke ahead of Iowa’s Alex Schaake. Arkansas sophomore Tyson Reeder tied for sixth at even-par 144, while sophomore Mason Overstreet tied for 10th and sophomore William Buhl tied for 16th.

The Razorbacks were 17 shots clear of host Georgia and Kennesaw State, who tied at 8 over. Lipscomb finished fourth, followed by No. 19 Florida State.

UCA men tied for ninth in Texas

The University of Central Arkansas men are in a ninth-place tie after one round of the ORU/SFA Spring Break Challenge at TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas in Irving, Texas.

The Bears shot a 304 total and are tied with Utah State. Rice leads the field at 285.

Central Arkansas junior Lewis George shot a 1-over 72 as UCA’s top individual.

The second round is set for today, with the final 18 slated for Wednesday.

Arkansas Tech lead in Texas

Arkansas Tech University’s women lead after the first round of the Midwestern State Invitational in Wichita Falls, Texas, with a 311.