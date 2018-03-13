Gun trial for rapper's bodyguard postponed by request of his lawyer

A trial that was scheduled to begin next week for Kentrell Dominique Gwynn, who is facing two federal gun charges related to his work as a bodyguard for Ricky Hampton, a Memphis rapper known as Finese2Tymes, was postponed Monday until Sept. 17.

U.S. marshals arrested Gwynn and Hampton in Birmingham, Ala., on July 2, the day after an early morning shootout at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock left 25 people injured by gunfire. Hampton was on stage at the now-closed venue at 220 W. Sixth St. when the shooting started, and Gwynn was standing nearby. Police have said a shell casing matching a gun Gwynn carried was later found at the scene.

Hampton was arrested on warrants from Forrest City charging him with aggravated assault in connection with a shooting a week earlier, on June 25, outside Club Envy in the St. Francis County town. Having been photographed by several people holding an "AK-style" pistol outside the club that night, he was also arrested on a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Forrest City police said a woman's rear windshield was shot out, and her neck was grazed by a bullet, as she tried to leave the club. She said Hampton aimed the gun at her and told her to get out of the way of his entourage.

Gwynn, who like Hampton is from Memphis, was added to Hampton's federal indictment in early August. Gwynn was accused of providing the Century Arms "AK-style" pistol to Hampton, a convicted felon, between May 26 and July 2, and possessing a Springfield XD .40-caliber pistol between May and July 2, while working as a bodyguard for the convicted felon.

Both guns were found in a car Gwynn was driving when it was stopped in Birmingham.

Hampton and Gwynn were to be jointly tried on the gun charges beginning Monday, but Hampton pleaded guilty last week to his firearms charge and is awaiting sentencing. Meanwhile, Gwynn's attorney, Erin Cassinelli, sought a postponement of the trial to allow her more time to prepare. U.S. District Judge Leon Holmes granted the request Monday, delaying the trial for six months.

