House committee advances bill that would allow Arkansas to license, regulate pharmacy benefit managers

With little discussion, an Arkansas House committee unanimously recommended approval Tuesday of a bill that would allow the state to license and regulate pharmacy benefit managers.

House Bill 1010 is a response to cuts in reimbursement provided to pharmacies that took effect Jan. 1 under a contract between Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield and its pharmacy benefits manager, CVS Caremark.

No one spoke against the bill, sponsored by Rep. Michelle Gray, R-Melbourne, during the meeting of the House Insurance and Commerce Committee.

Gray said she expects the full House to vote on the bill Wednesday morning. Sen. Ronald Caldwell, R-Wynne, is sponsoring an identical version of the bill in the Senate.

