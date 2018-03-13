In contention, Tiger remains must-see TV

Tiger Woods was one shot away from a chance to win, and the PGA Tour had its largest television audience in five years.

NBC Sports Group said Sunday's final round of the Valspar Championship earned a 5.11 overnight rating, up 190 percent over the previous year and the highest-rated PGA Tour broadcast since Woods won The Players Championship in 2013. That doesn't include the majors.

Woods, returning from a fourth back surgery, was one shot out of the lead going into the final round. He had a 40-foot birdie attempt on the 18th hole to force a playoff with Paul Casey and came up short.

Golf Channel's two-hour window before the NBC telecast Sunday earned a 1.65 rating, its highest-rated coverage for the lead-in window since it began in 2009.

Lindsey and Tiger

Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods might just be proof that it's possible for exes to remain "just friends." Though the pair split in 2015, Woods still has Vonn's support.

After strong play heading into the weekend, Woods was in the running to win the Valspar Championship. As Woods was set to begin play, Vonn let him know she was rooting for him.

"Let's go T!!!," Vonn tweeted Sunday.

In January, Vonn said she was still cheering for Woods in an Olympic profile in Sports Illustrated. In that article, she said, "I hope this latest comeback sticks. I hope he goes back to winning tournaments."

James' dismay

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James was reportedly not a proponent of the offseason trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas and other pieces.

According to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin and Brian Windhorst, James was skeptical of the deal because of Thomas' hip injury, and he felt the Cavs should've used leverage for even greater compensation after they knew the severity of Thomas' ailment.

Cleveland ended up getting a 2020 second-round draft pick in addition to Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round selection.

Perhaps James' concern was born from his knowledge of Jonny Flynn, who has the same agent as the four-time NBA MVP.

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Flynn at No. 6 overall in the 2009 draft after his standout collegiate career at Syracuse, but hip issues limited him to just three NBA campaigns.

Thomas missed a large chunk of the 2017-18 season, and upon returning in January, he struggled to regain his All-Star form.

In 15 games, Thomas averaged just 14.7 points and 4.5 assists, and he shot a disappointing 36.1 percent from the field.

On the Feb. 8 trade deadline, Cleveland dealt Thomas to the Los Angeles Lakers along with Channing Frye and a first-round pick for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

Thomas has experienced a slight uptick in play with the Lakers, as he is averaging 15.5 points and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 39.2 percent over 11 contests.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are 7-5 since shaking up their roster. They are third in the Eastern Conference with a record of 38-27.

